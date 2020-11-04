Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Seneca Foods Corporation    SENEA

SENECA FOODS CORPORATION

(SENEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seneca Foods : Reports Sales and Earnings for the Second Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 05:21pm EST

Nov. 4, 2020| Earnings Reports

MARION, N.Y. November 4, 2020 -- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 26, 2020.

Highlights (vs. year-ago, second quarter results):

  • Net sales increased 5.5% to $390.3 million.
  • Gross margin percentage increased from 6.5% to 12.5% as compared to the prior year three months due to higher selling prices and higher sales volume in the second quarter of 2021.

'The second quarter showed solid results when compared to the prior year. Strong demand driven by our customers' anticipated consumer pantry loading due to COVID-19 continues to help drive sales and net income.'
-Paul Palmby, President and Chief Executive Officer

Highlights (vs. year-ago, year-to-date results):

  • Net sales increased 6.9% to $678.5 million.
  • Gross margin percentage increased from 6.8% to 14.4% as compared to the prior year year-to-date mostly due to higher selling prices in the first six months of 2021.

About Seneca Foods Corporation

Seneca Foods is one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from over 1,600 American farms. Seneca holds the largest share of the retail private label, food service, and export canned vegetable markets, distributing to over 90 countries. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Libby's®, Aunt Nellie's®, Green Valley®, CherryMan®, READ®, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips. Seneca's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Stock Market under the symbols 'SENEA' and 'SENEB'. SENEA is included in the S&P SmallCap 600, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.

view full press release

Disclaimer

Seneca Foods Corporation published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 22:20:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SENECA FOODS CORPORATION
05:21pSENECA FOODS : Reports Sales and Earnings for the Second Quarter
PU
04:23pSENECA FOODS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pSENECA FOODS : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:20pSENECA FOODS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pSENECA FOODS : Reports Sales and Earnings for the Quarter and Six Months Ended S..
AQ
04:15pSeneca Foods Reports Sales and Earnings for the Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
GL
10/28SENECA FOODS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/02SENECA FOODS : Recalls Cinnamon Apple Chips Because of Possible Health Risk
AQ
10/02Seneca Recalls Cinnamon Apple Chips Because of Possible Health Risk
GL
09/15SENECA FOODS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 336 M - -
Net income 2020 52,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 347 M 347 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart SENECA FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Seneca Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENECA FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Laurence Palmby President & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur S. Wolcott Chairman
Timothy John Benjamin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Carl Anthony Cichetti Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Technology
John P. Gaylord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENECA FOODS CORPORATION-9.76%347
NESTLÉ S.A.1.60%325 020
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.81.00%77 997
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.25%77 730
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-1.09%38 855
DANONE S.A-33.06%37 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group