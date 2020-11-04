Seneca Foods : Reports Sales and Earnings for the Second Quarter

Nov. 4, 2020| Earnings Reports

MARION, N.Y. November 4, 2020 -- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 26, 2020.

Highlights (vs. year-ago, second quarter results):

Net sales increased 5.5% to $390.3 million.

Gross margin percentage increased from 6.5% to 12.5% as compared to the prior year three months due to higher selling prices and higher sales volume in the second quarter of 2021.

'The second quarter showed solid results when compared to the prior year. Strong demand driven by our customers' anticipated consumer pantry loading due to COVID-19 continues to help drive sales and net income.'

-Paul Palmby, President and Chief Executive Officer

Highlights (vs. year-ago, year-to-date results):

Net sales increased 6.9% to $678.5 million.

Gross margin percentage increased from 6.8% to 14.4% as compared to the prior year year-to-date mostly due to higher selling prices in the first six months of 2021.

About Seneca Foods Corporation

Seneca Foods is one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from over 1,600 American farms. Seneca holds the largest share of the retail private label, food service, and export canned vegetable markets, distributing to over 90 countries. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Libby's®, Aunt Nellie's®, Green Valley®, CherryMan®, READ®, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips. Seneca's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Stock Market under the symbols 'SENEA' and 'SENEB'. SENEA is included in the S&P SmallCap 600, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.

