Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYG   GB0031256109

SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC

(HYG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/20 11:35:22 am EDT
20.50 GBX    0.00%
02:01aAppointment of Auditor
GL
02:01aShare Buy-back and TVR
GL
02:00aAppointment of Auditor
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appointment of Auditor

05/23/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appointment of Auditor

23 May 2022

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

Change of Auditor

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc has appointed Hazlewoods LLP (“Hazlewoods”) as its new independent auditor with immediate effect.

The Board has approved the appointment of Hazlewoods as the Company's auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. The re-appointment of Hazlewoods for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023.

In accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, the Company's previous auditor, UHY Hacker Young LLP (“UHY”), has deposited with the Company a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the Company's Members or Creditors. UHY took the decision to not seek re-appointment at the Company’s last AGM following a change in strategy over the sectors in which it operates.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk


All news about SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
02:01aAppointment of Auditor
GL
02:01aShare Buy-back and TVR
GL
02:00aAppointment of Auditor
AQ
02:00aShare Buy-back and TVR
AQ
04/27Result of AGM
GL
04/27Result of AGM
GL
04/01NAV Update
GL
03/25Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
AQ
03/25NAV Update
AQ
03/25Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
GL
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 16,7 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John R. Hustler Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Roth Director
Alex Clarkson Non-Executive Director
Richard Edward Manley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC-28.07%21
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-25.52%1 801
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-17.90%1 670
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-46.71%1 033
PYRAMID AG-18.18%46
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-33.18%25