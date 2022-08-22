Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")
22 August 2022
PDMR Shareholding
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (LSE: SVCT) announces that it has been informed that Matt Currie, Investment Director at Seneca Partners, the Company’s Investment Manager, has subscribed for 11,428 new B Ordinary Shares of 1p each (“B Shares”), as part of the Company’s Offer for Subscription announced on 29 October 2021, at a price of 87.5p per B Share.
Following this subscription, Matt Currie is beneficially interested in 16,428 B Shares, representing 0.09% of the Company's B Shares and 0% of the Company’s Ordinary Shares, which in total represents 0.06% of the total voting rights in the Company (which include the Company’s Ordinary Shares).
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
| Name
|Matt Currie
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Investment Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800VP9N3LOQZ22441
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|B Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB00BG13MH08
|c)
|Nature of the transactions
|Acquisition through public offer for subscription
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: 87.5p
Volume: 11,428
|e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|As for d) above
|f)
|Date of the transactions
|22 August 2022
|f)
|Place of the transactions
|Off-market
For further information, please contact:
John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com
Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk