Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYG   GB0031256109

SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC

(HYG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-08-22 am EDT
19.50 GBX    0.00%
09:54aPDMR Shareholding
GL
08/16B Share Closure of Offer for Subscription
GL
08/16B Share Closure of Offer for Subscription
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PDMR Shareholding

08/22/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

22 August 2022

PDMR Shareholding

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (LSE: SVCT) announces that it has been informed that Matt Currie, Investment Director at Seneca Partners, the Company’s Investment Manager, has subscribed for 11,428 new B Ordinary Shares of 1p each (“B Shares”), as part of the Company’s Offer for Subscription announced on 29 October 2021, at a price of 87.5p per B Share.

Following this subscription, Matt Currie is beneficially interested in 16,428 B Shares, representing 0.09% of the Company's B Shares and 0% of the Company’s Ordinary Shares, which in total represents 0.06% of the total voting rights in the Company (which include the Company’s Ordinary Shares).

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) NameMatt Currie
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusInvestment Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSeneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
b)LEI213800VP9N3LOQZ22441
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentB Ordinary Shares of 1p each
b)Identification codeISIN: GB00BG13MH08
c)Nature of the transactionsAcquisition through public offer for subscription
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price: 87.5p

Volume: 11,428
e)Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume

-  Price		As for d) above
f)Date of the transactions22 August 2022
f)Place of the transactionsOff-market

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk


All news about SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
09:54aPDMR Shareholding
GL
08/16B Share Closure of Offer for Subscription
GL
08/16B Share Closure of Offer for Subscription
AQ
08/11U.S. high-yield bond funds draw cash as recession fears ebb
RE
07/15Half-year report
GL
07/15Half-year report
GL
07/15Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
06/30Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
GL
05/26Global high yield bond issuance slumps to lowest in 13 years
RE
05/23Share Buy-back and TVR
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,64 M 3,11 M 3,11 M
Net income 2021 2,10 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net cash 2021 7,11 M 8,39 M 8,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,74x
Yield 2021 14,0%
Capitalization 15,9 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John R. Hustler Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Roth Director
Alex Clarkson Non-Executive Director
Richard Edward Manley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC-31.58%19
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-21.09%1 937
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-10.49%1 872
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-60.18%728
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-17.77%19
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-49.53%18