Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYG   GB0031256109

SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC

(HYG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/27 03:00:00 am EDT
22.50 GBX    0.00%
10:43aResult of AGM
GL
10:43aResult of AGM
GL
04/01NAV Update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Result of AGM

04/27/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate release                                                                    

27 April 2022

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting voting

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed on a Poll in accordance with the Notice of Meeting.

Details of the votes received were as follows:-

   

FOR 		 

AGAINST 		Chairman’s
Discretion 		Abstain
Resolution No. Number of Votes

  		Number of Votes

  		Number of Votes

  		Number of Votes
Ordinary 1 2,329,812 0 6,000 0
Ordinary 2 2,285,883 4,979 6,000 38,950
Ordinary 3 2,265,415 4,979 6,000 59,418
Ordinary 4 2,329,812 0 6,000 0
Ordinary 5 2,321,812 8,000 6,000 0
Ordinary 6 2,300,182 26,630 6,000 3,000
Ordinary 7 2,324,812 0 11,000 0
Ordinary 8 2,285,611 31,609 6,000 12,592
Special 9 2,307,241 9,979 6,000 12,592
Special 10 2,262,564 54,173 11,000 8,075

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

 


All news about SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
10:43aResult of AGM
GL
10:43aResult of AGM
GL
04/01NAV Update
GL
03/25Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
AQ
03/25NAV Update
AQ
03/25Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
GL
03/25Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
GL
03/25Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
03/08Interim Dividend on B Shares
AQ
03/08Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc declares an interim dividend for the year to 31 December ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 17,1 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John R. Hustler Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Roth Director
Alex Clarkson Non-Executive Director
Richard Edward Manley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC-21.05%22
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.8.50%2 053
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-32.27%1 330
PYRAMID AG-16.43%47
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-24.30%29
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-8.53%21