Result of AGM

For immediate release
27 April 2022
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
Results of Annual General Meeting voting
The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed on a Poll in accordance with the Notice of Meeting.
Details of the votes received were as follows:-
|
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
| Chairman’s
Discretion
| Abstain
| Resolution No.
| Number of Votes
| Number of Votes
| Number of Votes
| Number of Votes
| Ordinary 1
| 2,329,812
| 0
| 6,000
| 0
| Ordinary 2
| 2,285,883
| 4,979
| 6,000
| 38,950
| Ordinary 3
| 2,265,415
| 4,979
| 6,000
| 59,418
| Ordinary 4
| 2,329,812
| 0
| 6,000
| 0
| Ordinary 5
| 2,321,812
| 8,000
| 6,000
| 0
| Ordinary 6
| 2,300,182
| 26,630
| 6,000
| 3,000
| Ordinary 7
| 2,324,812
| 0
| 11,000
| 0
| Ordinary 8
| 2,285,611
| 31,609
| 6,000
| 12,592
| Special 9
| 2,307,241
| 9,979
| 6,000
| 12,592
| Special 10
| 2,262,564
| 54,173
| 11,000
| 8,075
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com