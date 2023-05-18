Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYG   GB0031256109

SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC

(HYG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-05-18 am EDT
20.50 GBX    0.00%
08:39aDirectorate Changes
GL
08:33aResults of Annual General Meeting Voting
GL
04/27Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Results of Annual General Meeting Voting

05/18/2023 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate release                                                                        18 May 2023

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting voting

The Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held today, 18 May 2023, were duly passed on a Show of Hands.

Details of the proxy votes received were as follows:-

  

FOR		 

AGAINST		Chairman’s
Discretion 		Abstain
Resolution No. Number of Votes

 		Number of Votes

 		Number of Votes

 		Number of Votes
Ordinary 11,400,099042,5760
Ordinary 21,307,20366,26642,57626,630
Ordinary 31,380,09920,00042,5760
Ordinary 41,400,099042,5760
Ordinary 51,400,099042,5760
Ordinary 61,363,46926,63042,57610,000
Ordinary 71,386,18613,91342,5760
Special 81,395,0995,00042,5760
Special 91,302,40381,73842,57615,958
Special 101,354,18620,91342,57625,000
Special 111,352,55620,91342,57626,630

Richard Roth did not seek re-election at the meeting and has therefore retired from his position as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from today. Richard Roth was non-executive Director of the Company since October 2015.

John Hustler, non-executive Chair of the Board, commented: “On behalf of the Company’s Shareholders and the Board, I would like to thank Richard for his considerable contribution to the VCT over the last eight years and I wish him well in his other ventures”.

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:
Matt Currie
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
Matt.Currie@senecapartners.co.uk


All news about SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
08:39aDirectorate Changes
GL
08:33aResults of Annual General Meeting Voting
GL
04/27Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus
GL
04/21Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
04/21Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
GL
04/04Net Asset Value(s)
GL
03/07Interim Dividend Declarations
GL
03/07Interim Dividend Declarations
GL
03/07Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Declares an Interim Capital Dividend for the Fiscal Year ..
CI
03/07Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Declares an Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 -2,26 M -2,82 M -2,82 M
Net income 2022 -2,75 M -3,43 M -3,43 M
Net cash 2022 5,07 M 6,32 M 6,32 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,48x
Yield 2022 14,5%
Capitalization 15,4 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 -5,13x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John R. Hustler Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Roth Director
Alex Clarkson Non-Executive Director
Richard Edward Manley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC-25.45%19
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-0.98%1 881
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-0.60%1 546
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.54%528
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-23.77%512
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED-0.37%64
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer