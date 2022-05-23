Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYG   GB0031256109

SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC

(HYG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/20 11:35:22 am EDT
20.50 GBX    0.00%
02:01aAppointment of Auditor
GL
02:01aShare Buy-back and TVR
GL
02:00aAppointment of Auditor
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy-back and TVR

05/23/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc Transaction in own shares and total voting rights

23 May 2022

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (“The Company”)

Transaction in own securities

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc announces that on 20 May 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 27,793 B Ordinary Shares of 1p at a price of 90.4p per share, under an existing authority granted by shareholders.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company advises that, following this purchase for cancellation, its capital consists of 17,095,683 B Ordinary Shares of 1p and 8,115,376 Ordinary shares.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 25,211,059 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk


All news about SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
02:01aAppointment of Auditor
GL
02:01aShare Buy-back and TVR
GL
02:00aAppointment of Auditor
AQ
02:00aShare Buy-back and TVR
AQ
04/27Result of AGM
GL
04/27Result of AGM
GL
04/01NAV Update
GL
03/25Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
AQ
03/25NAV Update
AQ
03/25Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
GL
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 16,7 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John R. Hustler Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Roth Director
Alex Clarkson Non-Executive Director
Richard Edward Manley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC-28.07%21
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-25.52%1 801
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-17.90%1 670
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-46.71%1 033
PYRAMID AG-18.18%46
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-33.18%25