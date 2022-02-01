Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYG   GB0031256109

SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC

(HYG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/01 03:00:00 am
27.5 GBX   --.--%
05:28aU.S. high yield bond ETFs see record outflows in January
RE
2021Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
2021Second Interim Dividend on B Shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. high yield bond ETFs see record outflows in January

02/01/2022 | 05:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. high yield bond exchange-traded funds saw record monthly outflows in January as investors ditched assets likely to be hit by an increase in market volatility and aggressive rate rises by the Federal Reserve.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, U.S. high yield bond ETFs recorded an outflow of $6.5 billion in January, the highest ever.


Graphic: Monthly flows into U.S. high yield bond ETFs:

"More than any other financial asset, high yield bonds are extremely sensitive to Fed policy, because they encompass both credit spreads and long dated yields. Both of which should deteriorate as the Fed tightens policy," said Julian Brigden, president at research firm Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, based in Colorado.

While the Fed has made clear it is on an accelerated path to withdrawing stimulus and raising rates as soon as March, some Wall Street analysts are bracing for the Fed to possibly raise rates seven times this year.

The ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index, a commonly used benchmark for the junk bond market, has dropped nearly 3% in January, the biggest fall since March 2020's decline of 11.7%.

The index's option-adjusted spread, which measures how much premium riskier companies should pay compared with what the government pays, widened to 361 basis points at the end of last month, from 310 basis points a month earlier.

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF led with outflows of $3.5 billion in January, while SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF faced net sales worth $824 million and $707 million, respectively.


Graphic: Top 10 outflows from U.S. high yield bond ETFs in Jan.:

Adam Coons, portfolio manager at Winthrop Capital Management based in Indiana, said the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a correlation of 90% to the S&P 500 during declining markets. The S&P 500 stock index lost 5.3% in January, its biggest monthly drop since the pandemic took hold in March 2020.

"If an investor expects the fixed income allocation to be the safety asset and sees their positions in the red at the same time stocks are selling off, this can create sticker shock," he said.

"As long as the VIX remains above 20 we believe high yield ETF flows will be challenged."

The CBOE Volatility index - the Wall Street fear gauge - hit a near 1-year high of 31.96 at the end of last month.

Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at Sit Investment Associates, said he liked the floating rate bank loan and senior loan investments combined with cash-like ETFs.

"Our ultra short ETF,, is 70% invested in floating rate bonds with just 0.8 years of duration and an average quality rating of single A. So we like a combination of high grade and low grade floating rate bonds in here," he said.

However, some analysts believe that the high yield bonds look attractive now after their selloff in January, due to their cheaper valuations.

"History has proven that retail investors tend to sell at the bottom and buy at the top. We are witnessing that same phenomenon during this downturn," said Winthrop's Coons.

"We are buyers of non-levered high yield bond funds in face of this decline. In particular, we look for ETFs that are trading at a discount to their funds' NAV."

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Kim Coghill)

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy


© Reuters 2022
All news about SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
05:28aU.S. high yield bond ETFs see record outflows in January
RE
2021Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
2021Second Interim Dividend on B Shares
AQ
2021Offer for Subscription and Publication of Prospectus
AQ
2021TR-1 : Notification of major holdings
AQ
2021SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT : NAV Update
AQ
2021SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT : Appointment of New Company Secretary
AQ
2021Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Announces Retirement of Mr. John Craig Hunter FCG as Comp..
CI
2021SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT : Half-year report
AQ
2021SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT : B Share Net Asset Value
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,63 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
Net income 2020 1,30 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
Net cash 2020 5,06 M 6,83 M 6,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,84x
Yield 2020 33,3%
Capitalization 16,5 M 22,1 M 22,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -4,94x
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float -
Chart SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John R. Hustler Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Roth Director
Alex Clarkson Non-Executive Director
Richard Edward Manley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC-3.51%22
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-24.95%1 567
SURO CAPITAL CORP.-5.17%382
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC-0.41%202
FINLAB AG9.05%140
MIC AG4.20%62