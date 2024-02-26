Certain Warrants of SenesTech, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-FEB-2024.

Certain Warrants of SenesTech, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-FEB-2024. These Warrants will be under lockup for 91 days starting from 27-NOV-2023 to 26-FEB-2024.



Details:

Officers and directors have agreed with the Placement Agent to be subject to a lock-up period of 90 days following the closing of this offering. This means that, during the applicable lock-up period, such persons may not offer for sale, contract to reports of financial results or material news releases. The Placement Agent may, in its sole discretion and without notice, waive the terms of any of these lock-up agreements. sell, sell, distribute, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, pledge, hypothecate or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of Common Stock or any securities convertible into, or exercisable or exchangeable for, shares of Common Stock. Certain limited transfers are permitted during the lock-up period if the transferee agrees to these lock-up restrictions. The company have also agreed to similar lock-up restrictions on the issuance and sale of securities for 90 days following the closing of this offering, although the company will be permitted to issue stock options or stock awards to directors, officers, and employees under existing plans. The lock-up period is subject to an additional extension to accommodate for