Los Angeles County Specifies Fertility Control (ContraPest®) in More Requests For Proposal

PHOENIX, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, today confirmed that the County of Los Angeles is continuing and expanding its use of fertility control in the form of ContraPest in current requests for proposal.

In January 2022, Los Angeles County issues a Request for Proposal (RFP) mandating that EPA-registered fertility control be included in a pest management proposal. As SenesTech's ContraPest is the only EPA registered fertility control product for rats, this was a promising endorsement of ContraPest.

After a year's monitored use by the winning bidder, the contract was renewed. Furthermore, additional RFPs were issued also mandating the use of EPA registered fertility control.

As part of the RFP process, recently there was a "Job Walk Question and Answer" segment, where potential bidders could ask questions and the county would answer them. Among the questions and answers, were these statements by the county:

Question: Contrapest is the only current liquid rat infertility bait. Contrapest is a relatively new product and is not always successful as rats are neophobic by nature.



We have had very successful results with ContraPest at Baldwin Park . Baldwin Park data showed a 50% reduction in the population within 6 months. At 12 months Baldwin was at 80%.





We have had very successful results with ContraPest at . data showed a 50% reduction in the population within 6 months. At 12 months Baldwin was at 80%. Question: We also need to consider the chance the rats do not take the bait.



Our experience is that ContraPest is very palatable and desirable. The mere fact that when the bait runs out, the rats continue to eat the tank, as well as the feeding trough.





Our experience is that ContraPest is very palatable and desirable. The mere fact that when the bait runs out, the rats continue to eat the tank, as well as the feeding trough. Question: It seems the non-fatal method is not practical for your expectations. Would fatal methods be considered at all?



We disagree and believe non-fatal is actually practical and much more effective.

"This is what we are hearing more and more, from those who have incorporated ContraPest into their integrated pest management programs. Adding ContraPest to the program improves the outcome, and this has been repeatedly proven," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's CEO.

"We knew that the initial project had the potential for expansion throughout the county. The renewal and expansion was clearly driven by the success of the deployment. It is also worth noting that there were only a couple of bidders for the first RFP a year ago… but from the calls we have received from PMPs about this latest RFP, it looks like there are ten or so bidding, and many of them are now considering ContraPest for their other projects," continued Mr. Fruendt.

"Part of our selling strategy is to get the customer to specify fertility control, which then creates instant credibility for the pest managers seeking their business," concluded Mr. Fruendt.

About SenesTech

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investors: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC,

602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com

Press: Nicole Williams, Chief Revenue Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc.,

928-779-4143

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/los-angeles-county-specifies-fertility-control-contrapest-in-more-requests-for-proposal-301792980.html

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.