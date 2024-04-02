Webcasted presentation to take place at 3:10pm ET

PHOENIX, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Joel Fruendt, will be participating in the Emerging Growth Conference.

Mr. Fruendt's presentation will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 3:10pm ET. A webcast link of the presentation can be found on the investor relations page of the Company's website or accessed HERE.

During the event, Mr. Fruendt will update participants on commercial progress made since his last presentation to participants at the Emerging Growth Conference in March 2024. A replay of the previous presentation is available HERE.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the Conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on www.EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference

Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings after the Conference. To request a virtual one-on-one meeting with the Company's management team, please contact your respective Emerging Growth Conference representative or email the Company's investor relations team at senestech@lythampartners.com.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. "Forward-looking statements" may be preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will," "should," "expected," "anticipates," "continue," "eventually," "believes," or "projected." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential impact and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations and financial performance; any measures the Company has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations the Company may have with respect thereto; the Company's strategy and target marketing and markets; continuing the Company's vision; expected benefits of the Company's initiatives and continuation of those initiatives; deployment of the Company's product; the continuation or expansion of the use of ContraPest; demand for ContraPest; the Company's expectation regarding costs, expenses and cash and continuing its cost improvement plan; future financial results; and the Company's execution of its strategic business plan.

CONTACT:

Investor: Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

