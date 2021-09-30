Log in
SenesTech : to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

09/30/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced today that it will present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 3:30pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at https://senestech.investorroom.com/ or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1621/42912. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from October 5, 2021 through October 7, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2021invreg.

About SenesTech
We are "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups a year. We invented ContraPest ®, the world's first and only U.S. EPA registered rodent contraceptive. ContraPest ® fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rodent management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households—all through non-lethal, proactive pest control. At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. "Forward-looking statements" may be preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will," "should," "expected," "anticipates," "continue," "eventually," "believes," or "projected." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential impact and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations and financial performance; any measures the Company has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations the Company may have with respect thereto; the Company's strategy and target marketing and markets; continuing the Company's vision; expected benefits of the Company's initiatives and continuation of those initiatives; deployment of the Company's product; the continuation or expansion of the use of ContraPest; demand for ContraPest; the Company's expectation regarding costs, expenses and cash and continuing its cost improvement plan; future financial results; and the Company's execution of its strategic business plan.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senestech-to-present-at-the-lytham-partners-fall-2021-investor-conference-301389123.html

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
