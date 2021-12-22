Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Senetas Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEN   AU000000SEN0

SENETAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(SEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/22
0.048 AUD   -2.04%
05:17pSENETAS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SEN
PU
12/16SENETAS : CypherNET Encryption Sales Guide
PU
12/14SENETAS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SEN
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senetas : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SEN

12/22/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SENETAS CORPORATION LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 23, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

SENAB

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

16,000,000

22/12/2021

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SENETAS CORPORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

33006067607

1.3

ASX issuer code

SEN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

SENAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

22/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

4,000,000

Andrew Wilson

Andrew Wilson

2,000,000

Lauren Barker

Lauren Barker

2,000,000

Julian Fay

Julian Fay

2,000,000

John Western

John Western

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Please refer to the summary of the material terms of the employee incentive scheme on page 9 the 2021 AGM Notice released to ASX on 18 October 2021:

https://www.senetas.com/corporate/asx-announcements/

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

16,000,000

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senetas Corporation Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 22:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SENETAS CORPORATION LIMITED
05:17pSENETAS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SEN
PU
12/16SENETAS : CypherNET Encryption Sales Guide
PU
12/14SENETAS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SEN
PU
12/08SENETAS : Application for quotation of securities - SEN
PU
11/18SENETAS : AGM Address by Chairman and CEO Presentation
PU
08/31SENETAS : Subsidiary Votiro Names New CEO
MT
08/26Senetas Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
06/15Votiro, Inc. announced that it has received $4.6 million in funding from Senetas Corpor..
CI
02/25Senetas Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 3..
CI
02/03Senetas Corporation Limited Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Half Year E..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23,0 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net income 2021 -3,71 M -2,67 M -2,67 M
Net cash 2021 10,9 M 7,84 M 7,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,9 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart SENETAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Senetas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francis William Galbally Non-Executive Chairman
Julian N. Fay Chief Technology Officer
Kenneth James Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Lachlan P. Given Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENETAS CORPORATION LIMITED-28.36%38
ACCENTURE PLC50.41%248 307
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.04%176 290
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.45%115 660
SNOWFLAKE INC.26.09%108 681
INFOSYS LIMITED44.26%101 608