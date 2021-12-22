Senetas : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SEN

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

SENAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

22/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 4,000,000 Andrew Wilson Andrew Wilson 2,000,000 Lauren Barker Lauren Barker 2,000,000 Julian Fay Julian Fay 2,000,000 John Western John Western

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Please refer to the summary of the material terms of the employee incentive scheme on page 9 the 2021 AGM Notice released to ASX on 18 October 2021:

https://www.senetas.com/corporate/asx-announcements/

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification