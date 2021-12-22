Senetas : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SEN
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SENETAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 23, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
SENAB
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX
16,000,000
22/12/2021
VARIOUS PRICES
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SENETAS CORPORATION LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
33006067607
1.3
ASX issuer code
SEN
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
23/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
SENAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
22/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
4,000,000
Andrew Wilson
Andrew Wilson
2,000,000
Lauren Barker
Lauren Barker
2,000,000
Julian Fay
Julian Fay
2,000,000
John Western
John Western
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Please refer to the summary of the material terms of the employee incentive scheme on page 9 the 2021 AGM Notice released to ASX on 18 October 2021:
https://www.senetas.com/corporate/asx-announcements/
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
16,000,000
