Senex Energy : 2021 AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director

Ladies and gentlemen,

We hold this Annual General Meeting in unusual circumstances, with the non-binding proposal from POSCO International to acquire 100 per cent of Senex subject to ongoing discussions between the parties.

Let me provide some background and context on the proposal. Senex was not for sale and we had not sought out a potential buyer. In late July we received an approach from POSCO International, a subsidiary of the large Korean steel producer POSCO Corporation. That initial approach was by way of a non-binding indicative offer for all the shares in Senex at $4 per share. While the Board considered the price to be too low, the Board was mindful that POSCO International was a credible bidder and took the view that it was in shareholders' interests to have a period of limited engagement with POSCO.

We proceeded to talk with POSCO International under a confidentiality arrangement to maximise the chance of a reasonable proposal being forthcoming. This took some months, and POSCO increased its price to $4.20 and then further to $4.40 per share. At this stage we decided the price had reached a point where it was in shareholders' interests to allow POSCO a period of exclusivity, to enable them to submit a further improved proposal.

Ultimately, POSCO revised its proposal to $4.60 per share, together with a permitted dividend of up to 5 cents, for a total of $4.65 cash. At that price, and given the consideration represents cash for our shareholders today, your Board came to the view that the offer is strong and credible. On that basis, we announced our intention to unanimously recommend the proposal to shareholders, subject to certain conditions being met. Discussions with POSCO remain ongoing and we will continue to keep shareholders updated.

If a binding agreement were reached with POSCO, we would expect the transaction to proceed by way of a Scheme of Arrangement. In this regard, I'd like to make some important points: