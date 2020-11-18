Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Senex Energy Limited    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/18
0.345 AUD   +1.47%
05:29pSENEX ENERGY : AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director
PU
11/04SENEX GROWTH TRANSFORMATION : Investor Briefing
PU
11/03BEACH ENERGY : Morgans rates BPT as Add
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senex Energy : AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 05:29pm EST

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 19 November 2020

AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) releases the addresses to be presented by the Chairman and Managing Director at the Company's Annual General Meeting held virtually today from 9.30am Brisbane time, 10.30am Sydney/Melbourne time.

Authorised by:

Investor and media enquiries:

David Pegg

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Company Secretary

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is a growing Australian oil and natural gas explorer and producer. We are focused on creating sustainable value for all stakeholders through low-cost, efficient and safe operations in the Surat and Cooper basins. Senex is helping to meet the energy challenge on the east coast of Australia through natural gas development projects which include Project Atlas, Australia's first dedicated domestic gas acreage.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 12

ASX Announcement: AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director

Chairman's Address to the Annual General Meeting 2020

Ladies and gentlemen,

Two years ago Senex made a promise to you, our shareholders.

The promise was to become a significant natural gas producer in the east coast market.

Today it gives me great pleasure to say we have fulfilled that promise.

Senex has firmly established a valuable east coast Surat Basin natural gas position and the foundations to achieve continued growth in production, earnings and cashflow.

When contemplating 2020, it is abundantly clear that COVID-19 has presented three extraordinary, inter-related challenges: in health; the economy; and energy markets.

On health, Senex has focused on the wellbeing of employees and communities through this unparalleled challenge in our lifetimes.

We have worked closely with governments, industry bodies and partners to develop and maintain stringent health and travel protocols to keep everyone safe.

The broader economic challenges from this one-in-100-year pandemic are perhaps even more significant.

On this front, too, Senex has been ready to help support the nation's recovery.

Having completed our foundation Surat Basin projects, we have increased production for east coast manufacturers and supported jobs in that sector.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 2 of 12

ASX Announcement: AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director

We have also helped more than 400 smaller suppliers by shortening payment terms and have continued to contribute strongly to the communities we operate in.

These economic challenges have flowed into energy markets.

There has been a sharp decline in demand for energy, with a resultant substantial drop in prices.

At the same time, there has been increased interest in gas in the political sphere, with the Federal Government relying on gas to support an economic recovery led by manufacturing.

Senex remains in a solid position to support the gas-led recovery despite current volatility.

The rising profile of natural gas has prompted some businesses to voice concerns in public about availability and price of supply.

To be clear, there is no evidence of any issue with supply.

The Australian Energy Market Operator has forecast adequate supply to meet domestic demand for the next three years.

Australian Industrial Energy's Port Kembla LNG import terminal promises to further support domestic supplies, which we understand will be delivered by the end of 2022.

On price, the most effective policy response to such concerns is to encourage more gas and more gas suppliers into the market.

Increased supplies rely on a stable regulatory regime and reasonable prices that support capital investment and, indeed, realise an appropriate return on that investment.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 3 of 12

ASX Announcement: AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director

While sensible reforms can improve the efficiency of the gas market and its operation, imprudent interventions could have the opposite effect on supply and prices, to that which is intended.

At the end of the day, the entire value chain needs to work together, including producers, infrastructure providers, financiers, customers, governments and local communities.

All participants in the gas chain would benefit from customers working with upstream producers, infrastructure providers and government and commit to long-term contracts at reasonable prices - to genuinely engage rather than rent seek.

We continue to welcome the policy in Queensland that facilitates investments such as our Atlas development, which already has a proven track record of providing volumes and prices of gas for Queensland manufacturers that work for all parties.

Ladies and gentlemen, going forward there are three things you can count on Senex to deliver.

  • We will maintain our strong balance sheet
  • We will deliver enhanced shareholder returns and have committed to paying a dividend
  • And we will accelerate our growth

Senex's commitment is to be a good custodian of shareholder capital.

We've delivered on our $400 million Surat Basin developments, with growing EBITDA, and, on the back of the sale of our Cooper Basin assets, we are in a positive net cash position.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 4 of 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 22:28:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
05:29pSENEX ENERGY : AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director
PU
11/04SENEX GROWTH TRANSFORMATION : Investor Briefing
PU
11/03BEACH ENERGY : Morgans rates BPT as Add
AQ
11/03SENEX ENERGY : Morgans rates SXY as Add
AQ
11/02SENEX ENERGY : announces sale of Cooper Basin business
PU
10/25SENEX ENERGY : and Alinta Energy sign new gas sales agreement
PU
10/23SENEX ENERGY : Investor Briefing webcast details
PU
10/21SENEX ENERGY : $1m support to Royal Flying Doctor Service
PU
10/14SENEX ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
10/14SENEX ENERGY : Retirement of Non-Executive Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 128 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
Net income 2021 12,6 M 9,20 M 9,20 M
Net cash 2021 39,7 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 504 M 369 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,43 AUD
Last Close Price 0,35 AUD
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Mark McCabe Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED0.00%362
CNOOC LIMITED-31.48%51 028
CONOCOPHILLIPS-40.26%41 490
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-45.48%26 643
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-32.36%25 131
ECOPETROL S.A.-35.26%24 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ