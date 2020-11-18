Senex Energy : AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director

ASX Announcement Release Date: 19 November 2020 AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) releases the addresses to be presented by the Chairman and Managing Director at the Company's Annual General Meeting held virtually today from 9.30am Brisbane time, 10.30am Sydney/Melbourne time. Authorised by: Investor and media enquiries: David Pegg Derek Piper Paul Larter Company Secretary Senior Advisor - Investor Relations Communications Manager Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 400 776 937 About Senex Senex is a growing Australian oil and natural gas explorer and producer. We are focused on creating sustainable value for all stakeholders through low-cost, efficient and safe operations in the Surat and Cooper basins. Senex is helping to meet the energy challenge on the east coast of Australia through natural gas development projects which include Project Atlas, Australia's first dedicated domestic gas acreage. Senex Energy Limited Head Office Phone +61 7 3335 9000 ABN 50 008 942 827 Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000 Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999 ASX: SXY GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001 Web www.senexenergy.com.au Page 1 of 12

ASX Announcement: AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director
Chairman's Address to the Annual General Meeting 2020
Ladies and gentlemen,
Two years ago Senex made a promise to you, our shareholders. The promise was to become a significant natural gas producer in the east coast market. Today it gives me great pleasure to say we have fulfilled that promise.
Senex has firmly established a valuable east coast Surat Basin natural gas position and the foundations to achieve continued growth in production, earnings and cashflow.
When contemplating 2020, it is abundantly clear that COVID-19 has presented three extraordinary, inter-related challenges: in health; the economy; and energy markets.
On health, Senex has focused on the wellbeing of employees and communities through this unparalleled challenge in our lifetimes. We have worked closely with governments, industry bodies and partners to develop and maintain stringent health and travel protocols to keep everyone safe.
The broader economic challenges from this one-in-100-year pandemic are perhaps even more significant. On this front, too, Senex has been ready to help support the nation's recovery. Having completed our foundation Surat Basin projects, we have increased production for east coast manufacturers and supported jobs in that sector.

ASX Announcement: AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director
We have also helped more than 400 smaller suppliers by shortening payment terms and have continued to contribute strongly to the communities we operate in.
These economic challenges have flowed into energy markets. There has been a sharp decline in demand for energy, with a resultant substantial drop in prices. At the same time, there has been increased interest in gas in the political sphere, with the Federal Government relying on gas to support an economic recovery led by manufacturing.
Senex remains in a solid position to support the gas-led recovery despite current volatility.
The rising profile of natural gas has prompted some businesses to voice concerns in public about availability and price of supply. To be clear, there is no evidence of any issue with supply. The Australian Energy Market Operator has forecast adequate supply to meet domestic demand for the next three years. Australian Industrial Energy's Port Kembla LNG import terminal promises to further support domestic supplies, which we understand will be delivered by the end of 2022.
On price, the most effective policy response to such concerns is to encourage more gas and more gas suppliers into the market. Increased supplies rely on a stable regulatory regime and reasonable prices that support capital investment and, indeed, realise an appropriate return on that investment.

ASX Announcement: AGM addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director
While sensible reforms can improve the efficiency of the gas market and its operation, imprudent interventions could have the opposite effect on supply and prices, to that which is intended.
At the end of the day, the entire value chain needs to work together, including producers, infrastructure providers, financiers, customers, governments and local communities. All participants in the gas chain would benefit from customers working with upstream producers, infrastructure providers and government and commit to long-term contracts at reasonable prices - to genuinely engage rather than rent seek.
We continue to welcome the policy in Queensland that facilitates investments such as our Atlas development, which already has a proven track record of providing volumes and prices of gas for Queensland manufacturers that work for all parties.
Ladies and gentlemen, going forward there are three things you can count on Senex to deliver.
We will maintain our strong balance sheet

We will deliver enhanced shareholder returns and have committed to paying a dividend

And we will accelerate our growth
Senex's commitment is to be a good custodian of shareholder capital. We've delivered on our $400 million Surat Basin developments, with growing EBITDA, and, on the back of the sale of our Cooper Basin assets, we are in a positive net cash position.

