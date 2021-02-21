Log in
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
Senex Energy : Appendix 4D and FY21 Half Year Report

02/21/2021 | 04:54pm EST
To:

Company Announcement Office

From:

David Pegg

Company:

ASX Limited

Pages:

26

Date:

22 February 2021

Subject:

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) FY21 Half-Year Report

I provide the following for the Senex Energy Limited FY21 Half-Year Report:Page 2

Page 3

With regards

Appendix 4D

Half-Year Report

David Pegg Company Secretary

Half-Year Report for the period ended 31 December 2020

Appendix 4D

Based on accounts that have been reviewed

Results for announcement to the market

All comparisons are to the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

$ million

Revenue from contracts with customers

Increased

239%

to

44.8

Profit/(loss) after tax from continuing operations

Improved

$11.5m

to

1.7

Underlying profit after tax from continuing operations

Improved

$10.5m

to

0.6

Profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities

Decreased

$1.4m

to

0.1

Underlying profit after tax from continuing operations is a non-IFRS measure. A reconciliation to statutory net profit after tax from ordinary activities is included below. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations is set out in the ASX announcement and Half-Year Report. Underlying profit has not been subject to audit or review by Senex's external auditors.

Dividends

The Company determined to pay a 0.5 cents per share (cps) ordinary dividend following the release of the FY21 Half-Year report and a special dividend of 0.5 cps, subject to completion of the sale of the Cooper Basin business. No dividends were paid during the current or prior year.

Net tangible asset backing

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2019

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

$0.21*

$0.24*

* Net tangible assets per ordinary security excluding Right of Use Assets is $0.10 (31 December 2019: $0.12).

Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Half-Year Report.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 which have been reviewed by Ernst & Young.

Reconciliation of profit after tax from ordinary activities to underlying profit/(loss) after tax from continuing operations

$ million

Half-year ended 31 December 2020

Half-year ended 31 December 2019

Statutory net profit after tax from ordinary activities

0.1

1.5

Loss/(profit) from discontinued operations

1.6

(11.2)

COVID-19 government relief

(1.1)

-

Gain on sale of Senex Pipeline & Processing Pty Ltd

-

(0.1)

Underlying profit/(loss) after tax from continuing operations

0.6

(9.9)

These consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 are to be read in conjunction with the 2020 Annual Report.

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES

ABN 50 008 942 827

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES

ABN 50 008 942 827

TABLE OF CONTENTS ________________________________________________________________________________________

Table of Contents

Corporate Information ........................................................................................................................................... 5

Directors' Report ................................................................................................................................................... 6

Auditors' Independence Declaration …………………………………………… .. …………………………………… 10

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .......................................................................................... 11

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position .................................................................................................... 12

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows……. ………………………………………………………………………… 13

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity……... ……………………....………………………………… .……14

Notes to the Financial Statements ………………… . ………………………………………………………………… .15

Directors' Declaration... ……………………………… . ……………………… .. ……………………………………… .24

Independent Auditor's Report ……………………… . ………………………………………………………………… 25

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 21:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
