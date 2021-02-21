Senex Energy : Appendix 4D and FY21 Half Year Report

|
To:
|
Company Announcement Office
|
From:
|
David Pegg
|
Company:
|
ASX Limited
|
Pages:
|
26
|
Date:
|
22 February 2021
|
Subject:
|
Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) FY21 Half-Year Report
I provide the following for the Senex Energy Limited FY21 Half-Year Report:Page 2
Page 3
With regards
Appendix 4D
Half-Year Report
David Pegg Company Secretary
Half-Year Report for the period ended 31 December 2020
Appendix 4D
Based on accounts that have been reviewed
Results for announcement to the market
All comparisons are to the half-year ended 31 December 2019.
|
Revenue from contracts with customers
|
Increased
|
239%
|
to
|
44.8
|
Profit/(loss) after tax from continuing operations
|
Improved
|
$11.5m
|
to
|
1.7
|
Underlying profit after tax from continuing operations
|
Improved
|
$10.5m
|
to
|
0.6
|
Profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities
|
Decreased
|
$1.4m
|
to
|
0.1
Underlying profit after tax from continuing operations is a non-IFRS measure. A reconciliation to statutory net profit after tax from ordinary activities is included below. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations is set out in the ASX announcement and Half-Year Report. Underlying profit has not been subject to audit or review by Senex's external auditors.
Dividends
The Company determined to pay a 0.5 cents per share (cps) ordinary dividend following the release of the FY21 Half-Year report and a special dividend of 0.5 cps, subject to completion of the sale of the Cooper Basin business. No dividends were paid during the current or prior year.
Net tangible asset backing
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
$0.21*
$0.24*
* Net tangible assets per ordinary security excluding Right of Use Assets is $0.10 (31 December 2019: $0.12).
Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Half-Year Report.
This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 which have been reviewed by Ernst & Young.
Reconciliation of profit after tax from ordinary activities to underlying profit/(loss) after tax from continuing operations
|
$ million
|
Half-year ended 31 December 2020
|
Half-year ended 31 December 2019
Statutory net profit after tax from ordinary activities
0.1
1.5
|
Loss/(profit) from discontinued operations
|
1.6
|
(11.2)
COVID-19 government relief
(1.1)
-
|
Gain on sale of Senex Pipeline & Processing Pty Ltd
|
-
|
(0.1)
Underlying profit/(loss) after tax from continuing operations
0.6
(9.9)
These consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 are to be read in conjunction with the 2020 Annual Report.
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES
ABN 50 008 942 827
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES
ABN 50 008 942 827
TABLE OF CONTENTS ________________________________________________________________________________________
Table of Contents
Corporate Information ........................................................................................................................................... 5
Directors' Report ................................................................................................................................................... 6
Auditors' Independence Declaration …………………………………………… .. …………………………………… 10
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .......................................................................................... 11
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position .................................................................................................... 12
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows……. ………………………………………………………………………… 13
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity……... ……………………....………………………………… .……14
Notes to the Financial Statements ………………… . ………………………………………………………………… .15
Directors' Declaration... ……………………………… . ……………………… .. ……………………………………… .24
Independent Auditor's Report ……………………… . ………………………………………………………………… 25
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.