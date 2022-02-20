Senex Energy : Appendix 4D and FY22 Half Year Report

Half-Year report for the period ended 31 December 2021

Results for announcement to the market based on accounts that have been reviewed

against previous corresponding half-year ended 31 December 2020 (restated).1

$ million Revenue from contracts with customers Increased 65% from $44.8m to 74.1 Profit/(loss) after tax from continuing operations Decreased 16% from $0.8m to 0.6 Underlying profit after tax from continuing operations Improved from ($0.3m) to 2.1 Profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities Improved from ($0.9m) to 0.6

Underlying profit after tax from continuing operations is a non-IFRS measure. A reconciliation to statutory net profit after tax from ordinary activities is included below. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations is set out in the ASX announcement and Half-Year Report. Underlying profit has not been subject to audit or review by Senex's external auditors.

Dividends

The Company determined to pay a 5 cents per share (cps) ordinary dividend following the release of the FY22 Half-Year report. The interim dividend to be paid is set out in the table below:

Interim dividend Amount per Share Franked amount per Share Interim ordinary dividend per share $0.05 Nil Total dividend per share for the FY22 year to date $0.05 Nil Interim dividend dates Record Date 1 March 2022 Payment Date 10 March 2022

The Board has suspended Senex's Dividend Re-investment Plan for this interim dividend, due to the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued shares in Senex by K-A Energy 1 Pty Ltd (a company owned by POSCO INTERNATIONAL Corporation and Hancock Energy Corporation Pty Ltd) by way of a scheme of arrangement.

Net tangible asset backing 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 Net tangible assets per ordinary security* $1.48* $1.67*

In March 2021, a share consolidation through the conversion of every eight shares held by a shareholder to one share (8:1) occurred. Net tangible assets per ordinary share at 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020 is presented on a post-consolidated basis.Net tangible assets per ordinary security excluding Right of Use Assets is $0.48 (31 December 2020: $0.76).

1 31 December 2020 and 30 June 2021 comparative figures have been restated to reflect the retrospective change in accounting policy in relation to cloud computing, as disclosed in the Half-Year Report.