Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Senex Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senex Energy : Appendix 4D and FY22 Half Year Report

02/20/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

`

For personal use only

To:

Company Announcement Office

From:

Tara Hogan

Company:

ASX Limited

Pages:

34

Date:

21 February 2022

Subject:

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) FY22 Half-Year Report

I provide the following for the Senex Energy Limited FY22 Half-Year Report:

Page 2 Appendix 4D

Page 4 Half-Year Report

With regards

Company Secretary

For personal use only

Half-Year report for the period ended 31 December 2021

Results for announcement to the market based on accounts that have been reviewed

against previous corresponding half-year ended 31 December 2020 (restated).1

$ million

Revenue from contracts with customers

Increased

65% from $44.8m

to

74.1

Profit/(loss) after tax from continuing operations

Decreased

16% from $0.8m

to

0.6

Underlying profit after tax from continuing operations

Improved

from ($0.3m)

to

2.1

Profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities

Improved

from ($0.9m)

to

0.6

Underlying profit after tax from continuing operations is a non-IFRS measure. A reconciliation to statutory net profit after tax from ordinary activities is included below. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations is set out in the ASX announcement and Half-Year Report. Underlying profit has not been subject to audit or review by Senex's external auditors.

Dividends

The Company determined to pay a 5 cents per share (cps) ordinary dividend following the release of the FY22 Half-Year report. The interim dividend to be paid is set out in the table below:

Interim dividend

Amount per Share

Franked amount

per Share

Interim ordinary dividend per share

$0.05

Nil

Total dividend per share for the FY22 year to date

$0.05

Nil

Interim dividend dates

Record Date

1 March 2022

Payment Date

10 March 2022

The Board has suspended Senex's Dividend Re-investment Plan for this interim dividend, due to the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued shares in Senex by K-A Energy 1 Pty Ltd (a company owned by POSCO INTERNATIONAL Corporation and Hancock Energy Corporation Pty Ltd) by way of a scheme of arrangement.

Net tangible asset backing

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

Net tangible assets per ordinary security*

$1.48*

$1.67*

  • In March 2021, a share consolidation through the conversion of every eight shares held by a shareholder to one share (8:1) occurred. Net tangible assets per ordinary share at 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020 is presented on a post-consolidated basis.Net tangible assets per ordinary security excluding Right of Use Assets is $0.48 (31 December 2020: $0.76).

1 31 December 2020 and 30 June 2021 comparative figures have been restated to reflect the retrospective change in accounting policy in relation to cloud computing, as disclosed in the Half-Year Report.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 2

For personal use only

Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Half-Year Report.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 which have been reviewed by Ernst & Young.

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities to underlying profit/(loss) after tax from continuing operations

2021

2020

Statutory net profit after tax from ordinary activities

0.6

(0.9)

Transaction costs - PIC Scheme Implementation

1.5

Loss/(profit) from discontinued operations

-

1.6

COVID-19 government relief

-

(1.1)

Underlying profit/(loss) after tax from continuing

2.1

(0.3)

operations

Numbers may not add up precisely to totals provided due to rounding.

These consolidated financial statements for the half year ended 31 December 2021 are to be read in conjunction with the 2021 Annual Report.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 2 of 2

For personal use only

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES

ABN 50 008 942 827

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

For personal use only

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES

ABN 50 008 942 827

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Table of contents

Corporate Information

1

Directors' Report

2

Auditors' Independence Declaration

8

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

9

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

10

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

11

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

12

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

13

Directors' Declaration

27

Independent Auditor's Report

28

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
02/07SENEX ENERGY : Court approves Scheme Booklet and convening Scheme Meeting
PU
02/04Korean Foreign Exchange OKs Posco's Takeover Proposal for Australia's Senex Energy
MT
01/21Senex Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/20SENEX ENERGY : December 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
01/19SENEX ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - SXY
PU
01/17Senex Energy Limited completed the acquisition of Petroleum Leases PL 209 and PL 445 fr..
CI
01/16Senex Energy Completes Acquisition of PL 209, PL 445 Gas Fields
MT
2021ASIANOIL : Senex agrees to Posco takeover
AQ
2021Australia shares rise as easing Omicron fears support commodities
RE
2021Posco International Agrees to Acquire Australia's Senex Energy
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 156 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2022 27,0 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net Debt 2022 126 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 855 M 613 M 613 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,29x
EV / Sales 2023 4,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,61 AUD
Average target price 4,43 AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Richard Davies Managing Director
Simon Ellinor Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Peter Mills Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED-0.22%613
CONOCOPHILLIPS24.18%116 720
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.66%65 312
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED23.84%61 129
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY28.32%56 976
CNOOC LIMITED22.91%56 494