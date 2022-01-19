Senex Energy : Application for quotation of securities - SXY

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
SXYAO : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
SXY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
103,567
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.senexenergy.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Notice-of-annual-general-meeting-and-proxy-form.pdfSenex's 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting, which contains a summary of the terms of Performance Rights granted under the Senex Employee Performance Rights Plan.
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No
Issue date
19/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes