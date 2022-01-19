Log in
    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
Senex Energy : Application for quotation of securities - SXY

01/19/2022 | 01:12am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday January 19, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SXY

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

103,567

19/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

50008942827

1.3

ASX issuer code

SXY

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

19/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SXYAO : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SXY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

103,567

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.senexenergy.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Notice-of-annual-general-meeting-and-proxy-form.pdfSenex's 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting, which contains a summary of the terms of Performance Rights granted under the Senex Employee Performance Rights Plan.

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

19/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

103,567

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

103,567 shares were issued to Senex Energy Employee Share Trust due to the exercise of 103,567 Employee Performance Rights without payment or further consideration.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
