    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:44 am
4.58 AUD    --.--%
05:24pSENEX ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS
PU
03/08SENEX ENERGY : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
03/07SENEX ENERGY : Becoming a substantial holder from MS
PU
Senex Energy : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS

03/13/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
1
12,825
5,224
8,243
534
3,448
3,092
2,756
3
1,616
9,009
434,577
1,049
4,100
19,701
9,653
22,787
2,602
1,999
16
3,466
68,321
6,500
490
13,804
58,738.50
23,952.04
37,835.37
2,445.72
15,791.84
14,192.28
12,650.04
13.74
7,417.44
N/A
N/A
4,799.18
18,737.00
90,230.58
44,210.74
104,136.59
11,917.16
9,155.42
73.28
15,856.95
N/A
29,770.00
2,246.65
63,271.64
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Sell
Sell
Sell
Sell
Borrow
Collateral
Received
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Sell
Buy
Collateral
Received
Buy
Buy
Buy
12,825 Ordinary Shares
5,224 Ordinary Shares
8,243 Ordinary Shares
534 Ordinary Shares
3,448 Ordinary Shares
3,092 Ordinary Shares
2,756 Ordinary Shares
3 Ordinary Shares
1,616 Ordinary Shares
9,009 Ordinary Shares
434,577 Ordinary Shares
1,049 Ordinary Shares
4,100 Ordinary Shares
19,701 Ordinary Shares
9,653 Ordinary Shares
22,787 Ordinary Shares
2,602 Ordinary Shares
1,999 Ordinary Shares
16 Ordinary Shares
3,466 Ordinary Shares
68,321 Ordinary Shares
6,500 Ordinary Shares
490 Ordinary Shares
13,804 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (4)
Consideration given in relation to change (5)
Class (6) and number of
Securities affected
Person's
votes
affected
March 09, 2022
March 08, 2022
March 03, 2022
March 11, 2022
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
008 942 827
Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A
Not Applicable

onlyToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

useThe holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated

The holder became aware on

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or personalscheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

D te of change

03/04/2022

03/04/2022

03/04/2022

03/04/2022

03/04/2022

03/04/2022

03/04/2022

03/04/2022

03/04/2022

03/04/2022

03/04/2022 For03/07/2022 03/07/2022

03/07/2022

03/07/2022

03/07/2022

03/07/2022

03/07/2022

03/07/2022

03/07/2022

03/07/2022

03/08/2022

03/08/2022

03/08/2022

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

11,388.44

2,492 Ordinary Shares

2,492

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

49,757.70

10,876 Ordinary Shares

10,876

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

1,729.35

378 Ordinary Shares

378

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

14,198.00

3,100 Ordinary Shares

3,100

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

143,945.86

31,498 Ordinary Shares

31,498

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

38,563.60

8,420 Ordinary Shares

8,420

only

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

83,649.12

18,264 Ordinary Shares

18,264

03/08/2022

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,080.88

236 Ordinary Shares

236

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

1,967.25

430 Ordinary Shares

430

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

16,826.74

3,682 Ordinary Shares

3,682

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

27.42

6 Ordinary Shares

6

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

14,646.85

3,205 Ordinary Shares

3,205

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

59,673.78

13,015 Ordinary Shares

13,015

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

1,006.50

220 Ordinary Shares

220

use

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

6,588.00

1,440 Ordinary Shares

1,440

03/08/2022

03/08/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

1,409.10

308 Ordinary Shares

308

03/09/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

6,525.96

1,428 Ordinary Shares

1,428

03/09/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

11,130.75

2,425 Ordinary Shares

2,425

03/09/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

23,243.02

5,086 Ordinary Shares

5,086

03/09/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

96,178.86

20,954 Ordinary Shares

20,954

03/09/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

36.56

8 Ordinary Shares

8

personalFor

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

196,764.12

42,868 Ordinary Shares

42,868

03/09/2022

03/09/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

13,921.47

3,033 Ordinary Shares

3,033

03/09/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

82,648.45

18,085 Ordinary Shares

18,085

03/09/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

2,295.00

500 Ordinary Shares

500

03/09/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

2,253.36

492 Ordinary Shares

492

Collateral

03/09/2022

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Returned

N/A

4,327,498 Ordinary Shares

4,327,498

3.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in

r

lation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Morgan Stanley

1585 Broadway, New York, New York, 10036, USA.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

1585 Broadway, New York, 10036, USA.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Legal & Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14

4QA, UNITED KINGDOM.

2

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Level 39, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, 2000, AUSTRALIA.

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

800 Fifth Avenue, Suite 2800, Seattle, 98104, USA.

onlyuse

Signature

print name

Wilson Li

capacity

Vice President

sign here

date

March 11, 2022

personal

Annexure A

List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares or units.

Name

└─┬─Morgan Stanley

├─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

│ ├─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited

│ │ └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

│ │

└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

│ └─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited

└───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

└─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

└─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

For

└─┬─Eaton Vance Acquisitions LLC

└───Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Signature

print name

Wilson Li

capacity Vice President

sign here

date

March 11, 2022

3

(1)

only(2)

(3)

(4)

use(5)

(6)

personal(7) For

DIRECTIONS

If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.

See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

Include details of:

  1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
  2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

4

GUIDE

This guide does not form part of the prescribed form and is included by ASIC to assist you in completing and lodging form 605.

Signature

onlyLodging period

L dging Fee

useOth r forms to be completed

Additional information

personalAnnexures For

This form must be signed by either a director or a secretary of the substantial holder.

Nil

Nil

Nil

  1. If additional space is required to complete a question, the information may be included on a separate piece of paper annexed to the form.
  2. This notice must be given to a listed company, or the responsible entity for a listed managed investment scheme. A copy of this notice must also be given to each relevant securities exchange.
  3. The person must give a copy of this notice:
    1. within 2 business days after they become aware of the information; or
    2. by 9.30 am on the next trading day of the relevant securities exchange after they become aware of the information if:
      1. a takeover bid is made for voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme; and
      2. the person becomes aware of the information during the bid period.

To make any annexure conform to the regulations, you must

  1. use A4 size paper of white or light pastel colour with a margin of at least 10mm on all sides
  2. show the corporation name and ACN or ARBN
  3. number the pages consecutively
  4. print or type in BLOCK letters in dark blue or black ink so that the document is clearly legible when photocopied
  5. identify the annexure with a mark such as A, B, C, etc
  6. endorse the annexure with the words:
    This is annexure (mark) of (number) pages referred to in form (form number and title)
  7. sign and date the annexure.
    The annexure must be signed by the same person(s) who signed the form.

Information in this guide is intended as a guide only. Please consult your accountant or solicitor for further advice.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 21:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 158 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2022 23,7 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net Debt 2022 61,0 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,4x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 856 M 625 M 625 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,81x
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
