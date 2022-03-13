Senex Energy : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS
03/13/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
1
12,825
5,224
8,243
534
3,448
3,092
2,756
3
1,616
9,009
434,577
1,049
4,100
19,701
9,653
22,787
2,602
1,999
16
3,466
68,321
6,500
490
13,804
58,738.50
23,952.04
37,835.37
2,445.72
15,791.84
14,192.28
12,650.04
13.74
7,417.44
N/A
N/A
4,799.18
18,737.00
90,230.58
44,210.74
104,136.59
11,917.16
9,155.42
73.28
15,856.95
N/A
29,770.00
2,246.65
63,271.64
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Sell
Sell
Sell
Sell
Borrow
Collateral
Received
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Sell
Buy
Collateral
Received
Buy
Buy
Buy
12,825 Ordinary Shares
5,224 Ordinary Shares
8,243 Ordinary Shares
534 Ordinary Shares
3,448 Ordinary Shares
3,092 Ordinary Shares
2,756 Ordinary Shares
3 Ordinary Shares
1,616 Ordinary Shares
9,009 Ordinary Shares
434,577 Ordinary Shares
1,049 Ordinary Shares
4,100 Ordinary Shares
19,701 Ordinary Shares
9,653 Ordinary Shares
22,787 Ordinary Shares
2,602 Ordinary Shares
1,999 Ordinary Shares
16 Ordinary Shares
3,466 Ordinary Shares
68,321 Ordinary Shares
6,500 Ordinary Shares
490 Ordinary Shares
13,804 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (4)
Consideration given in relation to change (5)
Class (6) and number of
Securities affected
Person's
votes
affected
March 09, 2022
March 08, 2022
March 03, 2022
March 11, 2022
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
008 942 827
Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A
Not Applicable
onlyToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
useThe holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated
The holder became aware on
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or personalscheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
D te of change
03/04/2022
03/04/2022
03/04/2022
03/04/2022
03/04/2022
03/04/2022
03/04/2022
03/04/2022
03/04/2022
03/04/2022
03/04/2022 03/07/2022 03/07/2022
03/07/2022
03/07/2022
03/07/2022
03/07/2022
03/07/2022
03/07/2022
03/07/2022
03/07/2022
03/08/2022
03/08/2022
03/08/2022
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
11,388.44
2,492 Ordinary Shares
2,492
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
49,757.70
10,876 Ordinary Shares
10,876
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
1,729.35
378 Ordinary Shares
378
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
14,198.00
3,100 Ordinary Shares
3,100
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
143,945.86
31,498 Ordinary Shares
31,498
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
38,563.60
8,420 Ordinary Shares
8,420

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
83,649.12
18,264 Ordinary Shares
18,264
03/08/2022
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
1,080.88
236 Ordinary Shares
236
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
1,967.25
430 Ordinary Shares
430
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
16,826.74
3,682 Ordinary Shares
3,682
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
27.42
6 Ordinary Shares
6
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
14,646.85
3,205 Ordinary Shares
3,205
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
59,673.78
13,015 Ordinary Shares
13,015
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
1,006.50
220 Ordinary Shares
220

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
6,588.00
1,440 Ordinary Shares
1,440
03/08/2022
03/08/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
1,409.10
308 Ordinary Shares
308
03/09/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
6,525.96
1,428 Ordinary Shares
1,428
03/09/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
11,130.75
2,425 Ordinary Shares
2,425
03/09/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
23,243.02
5,086 Ordinary Shares
5,086
03/09/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
96,178.86
20,954 Ordinary Shares
20,954
03/09/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
36.56
8 Ordinary Shares
8

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
196,764.12
42,868 Ordinary Shares
42,868
03/09/2022
03/09/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
13,921.47
3,033 Ordinary Shares
3,033
03/09/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
82,648.45
18,085 Ordinary Shares
18,085
03/09/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
2,295.00
500 Ordinary Shares
500
03/09/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
2,253.36
492 Ordinary Shares
492
Collateral
03/09/2022
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Returned
N/A
4,327,498 Ordinary Shares
4,327,498
3.
Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in
r
lation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
800 Fifth Avenue, Suite 2800, Seattle, 98104, USA.

Signature
print name
Wilson Li
capacity
Vice President
sign here
date
March 11, 2022

Annexure A
List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares or units.
Name
└─┬─Morgan Stanley
├─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
│ ├─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited
│ │ └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
│ │
└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
│ └─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited
│
└───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
└─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
└─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

└─┬─Eaton Vance Acquisitions LLC
└───Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC
Signature
print name
Wilson Li
capacity Vice President
sign here
date
March 11, 2022
3
(1)

(3)
(4)

(6)

Lodging period
Other forms to be completed
Annexures
