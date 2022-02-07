Senex Energy : Court approves Scheme Booklet and convening Scheme Meeting

ASX Announcement

7 February 2022

Court approves distribution of the Scheme Booklet

and convening of Scheme Meeting

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) ("Senex") is pleased to provide the following update in relation to the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued shares in Senex by K-A Energy 1 Pty Ltd ("K-AEnergy 1"), the subsidiary nominated by POSCO INTERNATIONAL Corporation ("PIC"), by way of a scheme of arrangement ("Scheme").

Court Approval

The Federal Court of Australia has today made the following orders in relation to the Scheme:

that Senex convene and hold a meeting of Senex Shareholders to consider and vote on the proposed Scheme (" Scheme Meeting "); and

"); and approving the distribution of an explanatory statement providing information about the Scheme and the Notice of Scheme Meeting (" Scheme Booklet ") to Senex Shareholders.

The Scheme Meeting, at which Senex Shareholders will vote on the proposed Scheme, is currently expected to be held at 9.00 am AEST (Brisbane) / 10.00am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.

The Scheme Booklet has also today been registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission ("ASIC").

Scheme Booklet

A copy of the Scheme Booklet, which includes the Independent Expert's Report and Notice of Scheme Meeting, is attached to this ASX announcement.

The Scheme Booklet provides Senex Shareholders with important information about the Scheme. Senex Shareholders are advised to read the Scheme Booklet carefully in its entirety before making a decision on whether or not to vote in favour of the Scheme.

Independent Expert's Report

The Independent Expert, Lonergan Edwards & Associates Limited, has concluded that the Scheme Consideration is fair and reasonable and therefore in the best interests of Senex Shareholders, in the absence of a superior proposal. The Independent Expert has assessed the value of Senex Shares to be between $4.17 and $4.92 per Senex Share. The Scheme Consideration of $4.60 per Senex Share is within this range.

The Independent Expert's conclusion should be read in context with the full Independent Expert's Report, which is Appendix B to the Scheme Booklet.

Recommendation of the Senex Board

The Senex Board unanimously recommends that Senex Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Scheme Meeting, in the absence of a Superior Proposal and the Independent Expert continuing to conclude that the Scheme is fair and reasonable and in the best interests of Senex Shareholders. Subject to the same qualifications, each Senex Director intends to vote, or procure the voting of, all shares he or she holds or controls at the time of the Scheme Meeting in favour of the Scheme.