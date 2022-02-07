Senex Energy : Court approves Scheme Booklet and convening Scheme Meeting
02/07/2022 | 02:38am EST
ASX Announcement
7 February 2022
Court approves distribution of the Scheme Booklet
and convening of Scheme Meeting
Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) ("Senex") is pleased to provide the following update in relation to the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued shares in Senex by K-A Energy 1 Pty Ltd ("K-AEnergy 1"), the subsidiary nominated by POSCO INTERNATIONAL Corporation ("PIC"), by way of a scheme of arrangement ("Scheme").
Court Approval
The Federal Court of Australia has today made the following orders in relation to the Scheme:
that Senex convene and hold a meeting of Senex Shareholders to consider and vote on the proposed Scheme ("Scheme Meeting"); and
approving the distribution of an explanatory statement providing information about the Scheme and the Notice of Scheme Meeting ("Scheme Booklet") to Senex Shareholders.
The Scheme Meeting, at which Senex Shareholders will vote on the proposed Scheme, is currently expected to be held at 9.00 am AEST (Brisbane) / 10.00am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.
The Scheme Booklet has also today been registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission ("ASIC").
Scheme Booklet
A copy of the Scheme Booklet, which includes the Independent Expert's Report and Notice of Scheme Meeting, is attached to this ASX announcement.
The Scheme Booklet provides Senex Shareholders with important information about the Scheme. Senex Shareholders are advised to read the Scheme Booklet carefully in its entirety before making a decision on whether or not to vote in favour of the Scheme.
Independent Expert's Report
The Independent Expert, Lonergan Edwards & Associates Limited, has concluded that the Scheme Consideration is fair and reasonable and therefore in the best interests of Senex Shareholders, in the absence of a superior proposal. The Independent Expert has assessed the value of Senex Shares to be between $4.17 and $4.92 per Senex Share. The Scheme Consideration of $4.60 per Senex Share is within this range.
The Independent Expert's conclusion should be read in context with the full Independent Expert's Report, which is Appendix B to the Scheme Booklet.
Recommendation of the Senex Board
The Senex Board unanimously recommends that Senex Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Scheme Meeting, in the absence of a Superior Proposal and the Independent Expert continuing to conclude that the Scheme is fair and reasonable and in the best interests of Senex Shareholders. Subject to the same qualifications, each Senex Director intends to vote, or procure the voting of, all shares he or she holds or controls at the time of the Scheme Meeting in favour of the Scheme.
Senex Energy Limited
Head Office
Phone +61 7 3335 9000
ABN 50 008 942 827
Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000
Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999
ASX: SXY
GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001
Webwww.senexenergy.com.au
Nomination of K-A Energy 1
In accordance with the Scheme Implementation Agreement, PIC has nominated its subsidiary, K-A Energy 1, to acquire the Senex Shares under the Scheme. K-A Energy 1 is owned 50.1% by PIC and 49.9% by Hancock Energy Corporation Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Limited. Refer to Section 9 of the Scheme Booklet for more information about K-A Energy 1.
Interim dividend
In addition to the Scheme Consideration, Senex intends to declare an unfranked interim dividend of up to $0.05 per Senex Share in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2021. The payment of this interim dividend is not dependent on the Scheme becoming Effective and is in addition to the $4.60 per Senex Share that Senex Shareholders will receive under the Scheme (if approved). The interim dividend remains subject to the Senex Board's review and determination. Senex's dividend reinvestment plan is not intended to apply to this interim dividend.
Senex Shareholders who have previously elected to receive communications electronically will receive an email to their nominated email address that will contain instructions about how to view or download a copy of the Scheme Booklet and the online meeting user guide and access a proxy form. Senex Shareholders who have not made such an election will receive a letter (sent by post to their registered address) containing details of where they can view and download the Scheme Booklet and online meeting user guide, and enclosing a hard copy proxy form. The letter is expected to be despatched to applicable Senex Shareholders later this week.
Senex Shareholders who wish to receive a printed copy of the Scheme Booklet may request one by calling Computershare on 1300 805 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in Australia) between 8.30am and 5.30pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne).
Scheme Meeting
The Scheme Meeting is currently expected to be held at 9.00am AEST (Brisbane) / 10.00am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on Tuesday, 15 March 2022, in person at Pullman Hotel King George Square, Connaught Room, Corner Ann & Roma Street, Brisbane, QLD and virtually through the online meeting platform https://meetnow.global/MJZX2TC.
Senex Shareholders who participate in the Scheme Meeting via the online platform will be able to listen to the Scheme Meeting, ask questions and make comments.
Assuming the Scheme Meeting is held on 15 March 2022, all registered Senex Shareholders as at 7.00 pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on Sunday, 13 March 2022 will be eligible to vote at the Scheme Meeting.
All Senex Shareholders are encouraged to vote either by completing and returning the proxy form or alternatively by attending the Scheme Meeting in person, virtually, or by proxy, attorney or corporate representative. The Notice of Scheme Meeting (Appendix A to the Scheme Booklet) provides information on how to lodge your proxy form (if applicable).
You should carefully read the Scheme Booklet in full, including the Independent Expert's Report, before deciding how to vote. You should also seek professional advice on your individual circumstances, as appropriate.
Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Booklet dated 7 February 2022.
Further Information
If you have any questions in relation to the Scheme or the Scheme Booklet, please contact the Senex Shareholder Information Line on 1300 527 403 (within Australia) or + 61 3 9066 6158 (outside Australia), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in Australia) between 8.30am and 5.30pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne).
Approved for release by the Senex Board
Contact details:
Investor Enquiries
Media Enquiries
Ian Davies
Jim Kelly
Managing Director & CEO
Partner
Senex Energy Limited
Domestique
Email: ian.davies@senexenergy.com.au
Email: jim@domestiqueconsulting.com.au
Phone: +61 7 3335 9825
Phone: +61 412 549 083
About Senex
Senex is an established, rapidly growing and low-carbon Australian natural gas producer. Our long-life Surat Basin assets contribute around 20 petajoules of natural gas per year into the east coast gas market to support our customers. Senex is focused on sustainably delivering balance sheet strength, resilient cashflows, growing dividends to support Australia's energy needs as it transitions to a lower carbon future.
ACN 008 942 827
onlyScheme Booklet
For a scheme of arrangement between Senex Energy Limited and its shareholders in relation to the proposed acquisition of all the Senex Shares by K-A Energy 1 Pty Ltd, a company owned by POSCO INTERNATIONAL Corporation and Hancock Energy Corporation Pty Ltd
usepersonalVOTE IN FAVOUR
SENEX DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND THAT YOU VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SCHEME IN THE ABSENCE OF A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL AND SUBJECT TO THE INDEPENDENT EXPERT CONTINUING TO CONCLUDE THAT THE SCHEME IS FAIR
ForAND REASONABLE AND IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF SENEX SHAREHOLDERS* *Y u should note when considering this recommendation the matters in relation to the CEO and Managing Director, Mr Ian Davies, set out in footnote 1 on page 10.
This is an important document and requires your immediate attention.
You should read it in its entirety before deciding whether or not to vote in favour of the Scheme.
If you are in any doubt about how to deal with this document, you should contact your broker or financial, taxation, legal or other professional adviser immediately.
Financial Advisers:
Legal Adviser:
If you have any questions in relation to this Scheme Booklet or the Scheme, you should call the Senex Shareholder Information Line on 1300 527 403 (within Australia) or +61 2 9066 6158 (outside Australia) on Business Days at any time between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Monday to Friday AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne).
Senex Scheme Booklet
2
