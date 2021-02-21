Senex Energy : FY21 half year results and presentation

ASX Announcement

22 February 2021

Senex delivers strong production and earnings growth and commences dividend distributions

Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX:SXY) has today announced the commencement of dividend distributions to its shareholders at an initial rate of 1 cent per share per annum for FY21 (to be paid half yearly) and an additional 0.5 cent per share special dividend following completion of the Cooper Basin sale, representing an annualised dividend yield for FY21 of 4.3%1.

The determination of Senex's inaugural dividend follows the successful delivery of its $400 million Surat Basin natural gas development projects, providing a step change in gas production, revenue and earnings.

FY21 half year results performance summary2:

• Natural gas production of 8.0 PJ (1.4 mmboe), up 271%;

• Sales revenue of $45 million, up 239%;

• Underlying EBITDA of $25 million, up $26 million;

• Net cash of $33 million3, up $78 million;

• Surat Basin gas reserves of 780 PJ, up 27%; and

• Dividends determined of 1 cent per share for the half year, franked to 97%.

A pre-recorded video presentation of Senex's FY21 half-year results is available on Senex's website and can be accessed here.

Commenting on the FY21 half year results, Senex Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ian Davies said it has been an excellent start to FY21 with Senex delivering strong production growth, a material step change in earnings and cashflow and the disposal of our Cooper Basin business.

"Production in the Surat Basin now exceeds 50 TJ/day, or more than 18 PJ/year and equivalent to around 10 per cent of Queensland's natural gas demand, with natural gas production in the half of 8.0 PJ exceeding total FY20 production, demonstrating the increase in gas field production performance.

"We have new investments underway to accelerate production from our extensive natural gas reserves position in the Surat Basin. We announced the Final Investment Decision for the expansion of Roma North natural gas production by 50% to 24 TJ/day (~9 PJ/year), with this low-cost, high-return and long-life investment being the first example of Senex's high-quality investment opportunities to realise the 780 PJ of 2P reserves that we hold.

1 At 30-day VWAP of $0.348, based on 1 cps ordinary dividend p.a. paid half yearly and 0.5 cps special dividend, before share consolidation.

2 Unless otherwise noted, all results are against pcp and stated on a "Continuing Operations" basis (i.e. exclude Cooper Basin business contribution).

3 Proforma, as of 31 December 2020, inclusive of $87.5 million proceeds from the Cooper Basin sale, before transaction completion adjustments.

"Also announced in the half, the sale of our Cooper Basin business to Beach Energy for $87.5 million will provide additional strength to our balance sheet and bolster the cash flow resilience of our natural gas portfolio.

"On the back of our natural gas project delivery performance and resilient production and cashflow outlook, the Board has determined to accelerate commencement of dividend distributions to our shareholders, with the company determining to pay our inaugural interim ordinary dividend of 0.5 cent per share and a special dividend of a further 0.5 cents per share following completion of the Cooper Basin sale.

"Our long-term dividend policy will target a range of 20-30% payout of free cash flow.

"Looking forward we will continue to carefully assess further capital management initiatives along with the accelerated development of our low-risk, high-return organic growth opportunities to achieve our FY25 annual production target of more than 60 PJ per year", Mr Davies said.

UPDATED FY21 GUIDANCE

Senex has now reached plateau production at its Roma and Atlas natural gas fields, and has finalised execution plans for the Roma North expansion project accelerating part of this FY22 work program into Q4 FY21. Accordingly, Senex FY21 guidance has been updated as follows:

• Natural gas production guidance narrowed to 17 - 18 PJ (2.9 - 3.1 mmboe), from 16.3 - 18.6 PJ.

• Capital expenditure guidance updated to $35 - 45 million, from $30 - 40 million. Sustaining capital expenditure estimates are unchanged.

• Free cashflow ($10 - 20 million) and Underlying EBITDA ($30 - 40 million) guidance remain unchanged, with the latter tracking to the top half.

DIVIDENDS

The Senex board has determined to pay to Senex shareholders an ordinary dividend of $0.005 per share fully franked (Interim Dividend). The Interim Dividend will be paid on 7 April 2021 (Dividend Payment Date), with a record date of 5 March 2021 (the Dividend Record Date).

In addition, the Senex board has determined to pay a special dividend of $0.005 per share franked at 93% (Special Dividend) conditional upon completion of the sale of the Cooper Basin business (as announced on 3 November 2020). Completion of the sale is expected to occur on 1 March 2021 and on that basis the Special Dividend will have the same Dividend Record Date and Dividend Payment Date as the Interim Dividend.

The Interim Dividend and Special Dividend amounts specified above are quoted on a pre-consolidation basis. If the share consolidation resolution is passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for 18 March 2021, shareholders on the register at the Dividend Record Date would, on a post-consolidation basis, be entitled to eight (8) times the dividend amounts quoted above in respect of the reduced number of post-consolidation shares.

RESULTS WEBCAST

A pre-recorded video presentation of Senex's FY21 half-year results is available on Senex's website and can be accessed here.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Mark McCabe will hold a live question and answer webcast for analysts and investors today:

Time: 10.00am AEST (Brisbane), 11.00am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne). Date: Monday, 22 February 2021

The webcast can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/7165/.A recording of the webcast will be available at https://www.openbriefing.com/OB/4163.aspx later that day.

Authorised by: Investor and media enquiries: Ian Davies Mark McCabe Managing Director and CEO Chief Financial Officer Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Paul Larter Communications Manager Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 400 776 937

