SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/22
0.325 AUD   +1.56%
10/23SENEX ENERGY : Investor Briefing webcast details
PU
10/21SENEX ENERGY : $1m support to Royal Flying Doctor Service
PU
10/14SENEX ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
Senex Energy : Investor Briefing webcast details

10/23/2020 | 12:00am EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 23 October 2020

Investor Briefing webcast details

Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) will hold an Investor Briefing on Thursday, 5 November 2020.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies, Chief Financial Officer Mark McCabe and other senior members of management will discuss current operations and the outlook for Senex.

Date: Thursday, 5 November 2020

Time: 10.00am AEST (Brisbane)

11.00am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne)

The webcast can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/6690/. A recording of the webcast will be available via the same link.

Authorised by:

Investor enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Managing Director and CEO

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000



About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast e nergy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1



Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 03:59:06 UTC

