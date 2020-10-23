Senex Energy : Investor Briefing webcast details

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 23 October 2020

Investor Briefing webcast details

Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) will hold an Investor Briefing on Thursday, 5 November 2020.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies, Chief Financial Officer Mark McCabe and other senior members of management will discuss current operations and the outlook for Senex.

Date: Thursday, 5 November 2020

Time: 10.00am AEST (Brisbane)

11.00am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne)

The webcast can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/6690/. A recording of the webcast will be available via the same link.

Authorised by: Investor enquiries: Ian Davies Derek Piper Managing Director and CEO Senior Advisor - Investor Relations Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

