Senex Energy Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) (FRA:UDB) (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) today announced it has introduced a dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) for shareholders.



Senex will invite all eligible shareholders to participate in the DRP subject to the rules of the DRP. The DRP will be available for the final dividend for FY21 (to be determined following finalisation of the FY21 full year results) and applies for subsequent dividends unless notice is given of suspension or termination of the DRP.



The price calculation and related dividend timetable is expected to be announced at the time of the final FY21 dividend determination following the release of FY21 full year results.



The DRP allows eligible shareholders to reinvest part or all of their dividends into new Senex shares. Eligible shareholders may elect to participate in the DRP by lodging an Election Form with the Share Registry and returning it in the reply paid envelope; or recording your election online at www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/sxy no later than one business day following the record date for that dividend.



Shares provided under the DRP are free of brokerage and other transaction costs. DRP shares will be issued as soon as practical following the payment of the dividend.



The DRP rules are attached, as are the following documents that will be sent to shareholders:



- letter to shareholders regarding the implementation of the DRP; and

- Election Form.



To view the Reinvestment Plan, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/28Z6DSEH







About Senex Energy Limited:



Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) (FRA:UDB) is an established, rapidly growing and low-carbon Australian natural gas producer. Our long life Surat Basin assets contribute around 20 petajoules of natural gas per year into the east coast gas market to support our customers. Senex is focused on sustainably delivering balance sheet strength, resilient cashflows, growing dividends to support Australia's energy needs as it transitions to a lower carbon future.





Source:

Senex Energy Limited





Contact:

Ian Davies Managing Director and CEO Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Mark McCabe Chief Financial Officer Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Paul Larter Communications Manager Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 400 776 937