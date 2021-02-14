Senex Energy : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

Senex Energy Limited ABN 50 008 942 827 15 February 2021 Head Office Level 30 180 Ann Street The Manager Brisbane Qld 4000 Market Announcements Office GPO Box 2233 Brisbane Qld 4001 Australian Securities Exchange T +61 7 3335 9000 F +61 7 3335 9999 info@senexenergy.com.au senexenergy.com.au Dear Manager, SENEX ENERGY LIMITED - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Senex Energy Limited ABN 50 008 942 827 (Company) will be held on Thursday 18 March 2021 at 9.30am AEST (Brisbane)/10.30am AEDT (Sydney and Melbourne). Due to risk of COVID-19, the EGM will be held as a virtual meeting, using technology to facilitate shareholder participation.

Ordinary Business

Resolution 1 - To approve the proposed consolidation of share capital

That, for the purpose of Section 254H of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to consolidate its issued capital on the following basis:

(a)the shares of the Company be consolidated through the conversion of every eight (8) shares held by a shareholder into one (1) share;

(b) all Rights be consolidated on the basis that every eight (8) Rights be consolidated into one (1) Right and adjusted in accordance with the Listing Rules; and

(c)where this Consolidation results in a fraction of a share being held, the Company be authorised to round that fraction up to the nearest whole share with consolidation to take effect in accordance with the timetable set out in the Explanatory Memorandum.

Dated: 15 February 2021

By order of the Board

David Pegg Company Secretary

How to participate in the EGM online Shareholders can participate in the EGM from their computer or from their mobile device by using this following URL: www.web.lumiagm.com/388135520 Once on the URL, shareholders will need the following information to participate in the EGM in real time: 1. The meeting ID for the Senex EGM, which is 388135520

2. Your username, which is your SRN/HIN; and

3. Your password, which is the postcode registered to your holding if you are an Australian shareholder. Overseas shareholders should refer to the Online Meeting Guide (link below) for their password details. Further information regarding online attendance at the meeting (including how to vote and ask questions virtually during the meeting) is set out in the Online Meeting Guide available at: http://www.computershare.com.au/virtualmeetingguide. How to submit your vote in advance of the meeting Proxy votes must be received by 9.30am AEST (Brisbane)/10.30am AEDT (Sydney and Melbourne) on Tuesday 16 March 2021 to be valid for the meeting. Instructions on how to appoint a proxy are also available through the online voting website, www.investorvote.com.au. If you are appointing a proxy, please ensure that your vote counts by carefully reading the voting exclusions, the voting notes below.

Explanatory memorandum

There is one item of ordinary business for the EGM.

Resolution 1 - To approve the proposed consolidation of share capital

The Company is seeking the approval of shareholders for the Company to consolidate its issued share capital through the conversion of every eight (8) fully paid ordinary shares into one (1) fully paid ordinary share (Consolidation).

Pursuant to Section 254H(1) of the Corporations Act, the Company may convert all or any of its shares into a larger or smaller number of shares by ordinary resolution passed at a general meeting.

This section of the Explanatory Memorandum provides the information required by Listing Rule 7.20 to be provided to shareholders in relation to the Consolidation.

Purpose of the consolidation

In November 2020, Senex provided an update to shareholders of its corporate strategy, with a commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet, accelerating growth and delivering enhanced shareholder returns including the payment of a dividend no later than the end of FY22 from Senex's increasing free cashflow. The Directors propose the Consolidation to provide flexibility in dividend payments (allowing for smaller adjustments in the quantum of dividend payments over time) and potentially resulting in a share price that is appealing to a wider range of domestic and international investors.

Effect of the consolidation

If Resolution 1 is passed, every eight (8) shares on issue will be consolidated into one (1) share (subject to rounding).

The effect of the Consolidation on the Company's capital structure is set out in the table below.

Security Pre-consolidation Post-consolidation (subject to rounding) Ordinary shares 1,464,175,257 183,021,908 Performance Rights on issue 48,351,712 6,043,964 Share Appreciation Rights on issue 12,136,616 1,517,077

This table assumes that no securities are issued (other than as contemplated by this Notice of Meeting) and no Rights are exercised.

The Consolidation will have no effect on the underlying value of the Company, and, subject to rounding, it will have no material effect on the percentage interest of each individual securityholder. As the Consolidation applies equally to all shareholders, individual shareholdings will be reduced in the same ratio as the total number of shares (subject to rounding).

The effect of the Consolidation on the share price should (all things being equal) be that the shares trade at eight (8) times the price at which the shares previously traded.

Fractional entitlements and rounding

Where the Consolidation (and associated consolidation of Rights) results in an entitlement to a fraction of a share or performance right (as applicable), that fraction will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares.

Employee incentive plans

As at the date of this Notice of Meeting, the Company has unquoted rights (Rights) on issue in the form of Performance Rights and Share Appreciation Rights.

In accordance with Listing Rule 7.21, the Consolidation will result in the number of Rights being consolidated in a manner determined by the Board of Directors so that the holder of the Rights does not receive a benefit that holders of shares do not receive. This means that the number of Rights will be consolidated in the same ratio as shares, as shown in the table above (subject to rounding), and in respect of Share Appreciation Rights, if applicable, the relevant starting price or maturity price of each Share Appreciation Right will also be adjusted accordingly.

Holding statements

Taking effect from the date of the Consolidation, all existing holding statements will cease to have any effect, except as evidence of entitlement to a certain number of shares on a post-Consolidation basis. New holding statements will be issued to shareholders, who are encouraged to check their holdings after the Consolidation.

Taxation

It is generally expected that there will not be any Australian income tax consequences for shareholders arising from the Consolidation. However, the Company recommends that shareholders seek and obtain their own specific advice (taking into account their particular circumstances) in relation to the proposed Consolidation. Neither the Company, the Directors, nor the Company's advisers accept any responsibility for any individual shareholder's taxation consequences of the Consolidation.

Indicative Timetable

If Resolution1 is passed, the proposed Consolidation will take effect in accordance with the following indicative timetable (subject to change) of the key events:

Key event Indicative date Extraordinary General Meeting Thursday 18 March 2021 Effective date of consolidation Thursday 18 March 2021 Last day for trading in pre-consolidation shares Friday 19 March 2021 Trading commences in post-consolidation shares Monday 22 March 2021 Record date - Last day to register transfers on a pre-consolidation basis Tuesday 23 March 2021 First day for Company to register shares on a post-consolidation and first day for issue of holding statements reflecting the change in the number of shares held* Wednesday 24 March 2021 Last day for Company to register shares on a post- consolidation and last day for issue of holding statements reflecting the change in the number of shares held Tuesday 30 March 2021

* the Company expects the consolidation to be completed on this date.

The directors recommend that shareholders vote FOR this resolution.

