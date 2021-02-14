Log in
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/12
0.345 AUD   -4.17%
02/14SENEX ENERGY : Performance Rights Update
02/14SENEX ENERGY : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
02/14SENEX ENERGY : Notice of Share Consolidation
Senex Energy : Notice of Share Consolidation

02/14/2021 | 11:09pm EST
Announcement Summary

Entity name

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

Applicable security for the reorganisation

SXY

ORDINARY FULLY PAIDSXYAO

Announcement Type New Announcement

Date of this announcement Monday February 15, 2021

Reorganisation type Security consolidationPERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

Monday March 22, 2021

Record Date

Tuesday March 23, 2021

Issue Date

Tuesday March 30, 2021

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SXY

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Monday February 15, 2021

1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

SXY

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

SXYAO

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Part 2 - Approvals

Registration Number 50008942827

  • 2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable?

    Security holder approval

    Court approval

    Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

    FIRB approval

    Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.

    Yes

  • 2.2 Approvals

Approval/Condition +Security holder approvalDate for determination Thursday March 18, 2021

Is the date estimated or actual?

Approval received/condition met?

Actual

Comments

Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details

3.1 +Record date

Tuesday March 23, 2021

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting

Thursday March 18, 2021

3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split

Thursday March 18, 2021

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities Friday March 19, 2021

3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.

Monday March 22, 2021

3.5 Record date Tuesday March 23, 2021

3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.

Wednesday March 24, 2021

3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)

Tuesday March 30, 2021

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis Wednesday March 31, 2021

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis Tuesday April 6, 2021

Part 4 - Event type and details

4.1 The event is

+Security consolidation

4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every 8

(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into 1

(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).

4.2 Scrip fraction rounding

Fractions rounded up to the next whole numberPart 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split

5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or splitASX +Security Code SXY

ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Quoted/unquotedQuoted

Number on issue pre consolidation or split 1,464,175,257

Number on issue post consolidation or split 183,021,907

Estimate/ActualEstimatedASX +Security Code SXYAO

ASX +Security Description PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Quoted/unquotedUnquoted

5.2 Exercise price of options

ASX +Security Code SXYAO

Number on issue pre consolidation or split 63,823,668

ASX +Security Description PERFORMANCE RIGHTSNumber on issue post consolidation or split 7,977,959

Estimate/ActualEstimated

Quoted/unquotedUnquoted

Part 6 - Further information

Exercise price pre consolidation or

Exercise price post consolidation or

split

split

AUD 0.00000000

AUD 0.00000000

6.1 Further information relating to the consolidation or split

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 04:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 122 M 94,5 M 94,5 M
Net income 2021 10,5 M 8,17 M 8,17 M
Net cash 2021 50,8 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 505 M 392 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,46 AUD
Last Close Price 0,35 AUD
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Peter Mills Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
John Warburton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED9.52%392
CONOCOPHILLIPS17.93%63 761
CNOOC LIMITED21.31%50 159
EOG RESOURCES, INC.22.36%35 598
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED11.64%31 828
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY16.16%28 643
