Senex Energy : Notice of Share Consolidation

Announcement Summary
Entity name
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Applicable security for the reorganisation
SXY
ORDINARY FULLY PAIDSXYAO
Announcement Type New Announcement
Date of this announcement Monday February 15, 2021
Reorganisation type Security consolidationPERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis
Monday March 22, 2021
Record Date
Tuesday March 23, 2021
Issue Date
Tuesday March 30, 2021
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code SXY
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement Monday February 15, 2021
1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split
ASX +Security Code
ASX +Security Description
SXY
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
SXYAO
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Part 2 - Approvals
Registration Number 50008942827
2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.
Yes
2.2 Approvals
Approval/Condition +Security holder approvalDate for determination Thursday March 18, 2021
Is the date estimated or actual?
Approval received/condition met?
Actual
Comments
Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details
3.1 +Record date
Tuesday March 23, 2021
3.2 Date of +security holder meeting
Thursday March 18, 2021
3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split
Thursday March 18, 2021
3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities Friday March 19, 2021
3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.
Monday March 22, 2021
3.5 Record date Tuesday March 23, 2021
3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.
Wednesday March 24, 2021
3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)
Tuesday March 30, 2021
3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis Wednesday March 31, 2021
3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis Tuesday April 6, 2021
Part 4 - Event type and details
4.1 The event is
+Security consolidation
4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every 8
(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into 1
(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).
4.2 Scrip fraction rounding
Fractions rounded up to the next whole numberPart 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split
5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or splitASX +Security Code SXY
ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Quoted/unquotedQuoted
Number on issue pre consolidation or split 1,464,175,257
Number on issue post consolidation or split 183,021,907
Estimate/ActualEstimatedASX +Security Code SXYAO
ASX +Security Description PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Quoted/unquotedUnquoted
5.2 Exercise price of options
ASX +Security Code SXYAO
Number on issue pre consolidation or split 63,823,668
ASX +Security Description PERFORMANCE RIGHTSNumber on issue post consolidation or split 7,977,959
Estimate/ActualEstimated
Quoted/unquotedUnquoted
Part 6 - Further information
Exercise price pre consolidation or
Exercise price post consolidation or
split
split
AUD 0.00000000
AUD 0.00000000
6.1 Further information relating to the consolidation or split
