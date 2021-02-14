Log in
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
Senex Energy : Performance Rights Update

02/14/2021 | 11:09pm EST
15 February 2021

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities ExchangeDear Manager,

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED - EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE SCHEME

Senex Energy Limited wishes to advise the ASX on the lapsing of various unquoted Senex Performance Rights.

Since the last Appendix 3G lodged with the ASX on 27 November 2020, 3,335,340 Performance Rights have lapsed.

The Company now has on issue a total of 48,351,712 Performance Rights and 12,136,616 Share Appreciation Rights as at 15 February 2021.

Yours Sincerely,

David Pegg

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 04:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
