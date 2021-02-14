Senex Energy : Performance Rights Update

15 February 2021
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED - EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE SCHEME
Senex Energy Limited wishes to advise the ASX on the lapsing of various unquoted Senex Performance Rights.
Since the last Appendix 3G lodged with the ASX on 27 November 2020, 3,335,340 Performance Rights have lapsed.
The Company now has on issue a total of 48,351,712 Performance Rights and 12,136,616 Share Appreciation Rights as at 15 February 2021.
