SENEX ENERGY LIMITED SXY

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/19
2.88 AUD   -5.26%
06:53pSENEX ENERGY  : Performance Rights Update
PU
03/17SENEX ENERGY  : Update – Consolidation
PU
03/17SENEX ENERGY  : EGM address by the Chairman
PU
Summary 
Summary

Senex Energy : Performance Rights Update

03/21/2021 | 06:53pm EDT
Senex Energy Limited

ABN 50 008 942 827

19 March 2021

Head Office

Level 30

180 Ann Street

The Manager

Brisbane Qld 4000

Market Announcements Office

GPO Box 2233

Brisbane Qld 4001

Australian Securities Exchange

T +61 7 3335 9000

F +61 7 3335 9999

info@senexenergy.com.au

senexenergy.com.au

Dear Manager,

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED - EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE SCHEME

Senex Energy Limited wishes to advise the ASX on the lapsing of various unquoted Senex Performance Rights.

Since the last update provided to the ASX on 15 February 2021, prior to the share consolidation, 427,401 Performance Rights have lapsed.

The Company now has on issue a total of 44,102,090 Performance Rights and 12,136,616 Share Appreciation Rights on a pre-consolidation basis as at 19 March 2021.

Yours Sincerely,

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 22:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
