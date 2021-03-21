Senex Energy : Performance Rights Update

Senex Energy Limited ABN 50 008 942 827 19 March 2021 Head Office Level 30 180 Ann Street The Manager Brisbane Qld 4000 Market Announcements Office GPO Box 2233 Brisbane Qld 4001 Australian Securities Exchange T +61 7 3335 9000 F +61 7 3335 9999 info@senexenergy.com.au senexenergy.com.au Dear Manager, SENEX ENERGY LIMITED - EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE SCHEME

Senex Energy Limited wishes to advise the ASX on the lapsing of various unquoted Senex Performance Rights.

Since the last update provided to the ASX on 15 February 2021, prior to the share consolidation, 427,401 Performance Rights have lapsed.

The Company now has on issue a total of 44,102,090 Performance Rights and 12,136,616 Share Appreciation Rights on a pre-consolidation basis as at 19 March 2021.

