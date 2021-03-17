Senex Energy : Update – Consolidation

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

Applicable security for the reorganisation

SXY

ORDINARY FULLY PAIDSXYAO

Announcement Type

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement Thursday March 18, 2021

Reason for the Update

Update to notify approval by shareholders of the Consolidation at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 18 March 2021.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SXY

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Registration Number 50008942827

Update to notify approval by shareholders of the Consolidation at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 18 March 2021.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update Monday February 15, 2021

1.5 Date of this announcement Thursday March 18, 2021

1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or splitASX +Security Code SXY

ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID

SXYAOPart 2 - ApprovalsPERFORMANCE RIGHTS

2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split. Yes

2.2 Approvals

Approval/Condition +Security holder approvalDate for determination Thursday March 18, 2021

Is the date estimated or actual?

Approval received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details

3.1 +Record date

Tuesday March 23, 2021

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting

Thursday March 18, 2021

3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split

Thursday March 18, 2021

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities Friday March 19, 2021

3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.

Monday March 22, 2021

3.5 Record date Tuesday March 23, 2021

3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.

Wednesday March 24, 2021

3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)

Tuesday March 30, 2021

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis Wednesday March 31, 2021

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis Tuesday April 6, 2021

Part 4 - Event type and details

4.1 The event is+Security consolidation

4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every 8

(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into 1

(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).

4.2 Scrip fraction rounding

Fractions rounded up to the next whole numberPart 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split

5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or splitASX +Security Code SXY

ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Quoted/unquotedQuoted

Number on issue pre consolidation or split 1,464,175,257

Number on issue post consolidation or split 183,021,907

Estimate/ActualEstimatedASX +Security Code SXYAO

ASX +Security Description PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Quoted/unquotedUnquoted

5.2 Exercise price of options

ASX +Security Code SXYAO

Number on issue pre consolidation or split 63,823,668

ASX +Security Description PERFORMANCE RIGHTSNumber on issue post consolidation or split 7,977,959

Estimate/ActualEstimated

Quoted/unquotedUnquoted