    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/05
4.46 AUD   0.00%
DJ
AQ
MT
Summary 
Summary

Senex Intends to Recommend Posco's New A$852.1 Million Takeover Offer

11/07/2021 | 05:00pm EST
By David Winning

SYDNEY--Senex Energy Ltd. said it intends to recommend an improved offer from South Korea's Posco International Corp. that values its equity at 852.1 million Australian dollars (US$630 million).

Senex said the latest offer of A$4.60/share represents an increase on Posco's original proposal of A$4.40/share, and it has agreed to extend exclusive negotiations through to Nov. 26. Senex also said it intended to pay a dividend of up to A$0.05 per share for the six months through December in due course.

Posco plans to allow Hancock Energy to possibly acquire a stake in the business should its takeover be successful, Senex said.

Separately, Senex said it has agreed to buy two undeveloped gas fields from the Australia Pacific LNG venture for A$80 million. The gas fields, known as PL 209 and PL 445, are adjacent to Senex's Atlas natural-gas development and would help to lift Atlas's annual production to 30 petajoules in 2024.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-21 1659ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.81% 5.06 End-of-day quote.6.30%
POSCO -4.20% 285000 End-of-day quote.4.78%
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED 0.00% 4.46 End-of-day quote.76.98%
WTI 0.00% 81.337 Delayed Quote.65.52%
Financials
Sales 2022 161 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2022 31,9 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net cash 2022 24,8 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 826 M 612 M 611 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,46 AUD
Average target price 4,35 AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mark McCabe Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Peter Mills Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED76.98%612
CONOCOPHILLIPS88.67%99 515
EOG RESOURCES, INC.90.74%55 537
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED77.21%51 312
CNOOC LIMITED13.65%46 803
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY63.16%45 238