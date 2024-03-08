If they do exercise the authorities, the Directors intend to follow ABI recommendations concerning their use (including as regards to the Directors standing for re-election in certain cases).

The Directors have no present intention to exercise either of the authorities sought under this resolution, except, under paragraph (a), to satisfy options under the Company's share option plans.

The authorities sought under paragraphs (a) and (b) of this resolution will expire at the earlier of 30 June 2025 (the last date by which the Company must hold an Annual General Meeting in 2025) or the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held

In line with guidance issued by The Investment Association, paragraph (b) of this resolution would give the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert any securities into ordinary shares in connection with a rights issue in favour of ordinary shareholders up to an aggregate nominal amount equal to £27,961,000 (representing 279,610,000 ordinary shares), as reduced by the nominal amount of any shares issued under paragraph (a) of this resolution. This amount (before any reduction) represents approximately two-thirds of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 23 February 2024, the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Notice.

Paragraph (a) of this resolution would give the Directors the authority to allot ordinary shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert any securities into ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal amount equal to £13,980,000 (representing 139,800,000 ordinary shares of 10p each).

Special resolutions

Resolutions 16 to 19 will be proposed as special resolutions, which require a 75% majority of the votes to be cast in favour.

Resolutions 16 - 17 Disapplication of pre-emption rights

Resolutions 16 and 17 are to approve the disapplication of preemption rights. The passing of these resolutions would allow the Directors to allot shares for cash and/or sell treasury shares without first having to offer such shares to existing shareholders in proportion to their existing holdings.

The authority under Resolution 16 would be limited to: (a) allotments or sales in connection with pre-emptive offers and offers to holders of other equity securities if required by the rights of those shares or as the Board considers necessary; (b) allotments or sales (otherwise than pursuant to (a) above) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £4,194,000 (representing 41,940,000 ordinary shares of 10p each) which represents approximately 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 23 February 2024, (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice); and (c allotments or sales (otherwise than under paragraphs (a) and (b) above) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £838,800, which represents approximately 2% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 23 February 2024, (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice) to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer to retail investors or existing investors not allocated shares in the offer.

Resolution 17 would give the Directors authority to (i) allot a further 10% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 23 February 2024, (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice) for the purposes of financing a transaction which the Directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice (the "Statement of Principles") and (ii) allot or sell shares (otherwise than under paragraph (i)) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £838,800, which represents approximately 2% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 23 February 2024, (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice) to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer to retail investors or existing investors not allocated shares in the offer.

The disapplication authorities under Resolutions 16 and 17 are in line with guidance set out in the Statement of Principles. The Statement of Principles allow a board to allot shares for cash otherwise than in connection with a pre-emptive offer (i) up to 10% of a company's issued share capital for use on an unrestricted basis, (ii) up to a further 10% of a company's issued share capital for use in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment announced either contemporaneously with the issue, or which has taken place in the preceding twelve-month period and is disclosed in the announcement of the issue and (iii) in the case of both (i) or (ii), up to an additional 2% in connection with a follow-on offer to retail investors or existing investors not allocated shares in the offer.

The authority will expire at the earlier of 30 June 2025 (the last date by which the Company must hold an Annual General Meeting in 2025) or the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held in 2025.