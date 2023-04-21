Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Senior plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNR   GB0007958233

SENIOR PLC

(SNR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-04-21 am EDT
166.00 GBX   +3.75%
12:20pSenior : Special Resolutions passed at Annual General Meeting
PU
04/20FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.1% as Lower Oil Prices Weigh on Wider Market
DJ
04/20Rise in UK Rate Expectations Likely to Push Up Mortgage Rates
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senior : Special Resolutions passed at Annual General Meeting

04/21/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SENIOR PLC

("the Company")

Company Number: 00282772

EXTRACTS OF MINUTES OF THE 91ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY HELD AT

IRONMONGERS' HALL, OFF SHAFTESBURY PLACE, ALDERSGATE STREET,

BARBICAN, LONDON EC2Y 8AA

ON FRIDAY 21 APRIL 2023

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

"RESOLUTION 14: AUTHORITY TO DISAPPLY PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS

The Chairman proposed Resolution No 14 as a Special Resolution which the Meeting agreed to take as read:

"That if Resolution 13 is passed, the Board be given power to allot equity securities (as defined in the Companies Act 2006) for cash under the authority given by that resolution and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such power to be limited:

  1. to the allotment of equity securities and sale of treasury shares for cash in connection with an offer of, or invitation to apply for, equity securities (but in the case of the authority granted under paragraph (b) of Resolution 13, by way of a rights issue only):
    1. to ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and
    2. to holders of other equity securities, as required by the rights of those securities or, as the Board otherwise considers necessary,

and so that the Board may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which it considers necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter; and

  1. in the case of the authority granted under paragraph (a) of Resolution 14, and/or in the case of any sale of treasury shares for cash, to the allotment (otherwise than under paragraph (a) above) of equity securities or sale of treasury shares up to a nominal amount of £4,194,000;
  1. to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph (a) or paragraph (b) of Resolution 14) up to a nominal amount equal to 20% of any allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares from time to time under paragraph (b) above, such authority to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Board determines to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice,

such power to apply until the end of next year's Annual General Meeting (or, if earlier, until the close of business on 30 June 2024) but, in each case, during this period the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the power ends and the Board may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the power had not ended."

The Special Resolution was put to the Meeting and passed on a poll.

"RESOLUTION 15: AUTHORITY TO DISAPPLY PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS (ACQUISITION OR CAPITAL INVESTMENT)

The Chairman proposed Resolution No 15 as a Special Resolution which the Meeting agreed to take as read:

"That, subject to the passing of Resolution 13, the Directors be authorised, in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 14, to allot equity securities (as defined in Section 560(1) of the Companies Act 2006) for cash under the authority given by Resolution 13 and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if Section 561of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that such power be:

  1. limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares up to a nominal amount of £4,194,000 used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within twelve months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice; and
  2. limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph (a) above) up to a nominal amount equal to 20% of any allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares from time to time under paragraph (a) above, such authority to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Directors determine to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice,

such power to apply until the end of next year's Annual General Meeting (or, if earlier, until the close of business on 30 June 2024 but, in each case, during this period the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the power ends and the Board may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the power had not ended."

The Special Resolution was put to the Meeting and passed on a poll.

"RESOLUTION 16: AUTHORITY TO PURCHASE THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

The Chairman proposed Resolution No 16 as a Special Resolution which the Meeting agreed to take as read:

"That the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 to make one or more market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693(4) of that Act) of ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may from time to time determine provided that:

  1. the maximum number of ordinary shares to be purchased is £41,940,000;
  2. the minimum price which may be paid for each ordinary share (exclusive of expenses) is 10p;
  3. the maximum price which may be paid for each ordinary share is the highest of:
    1. an amount equal to 105% of the average market value of an ordinary share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which such ordinary share is contracted to be purchased; and
    2. the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venues where the purchase is carried out;
  5. this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2024 (or, if earlier, on 30 June 2024) but during this period the Company may agree to purchase ordinary shares where the purchase of the ordinary shares will or may be completed or executed wholly or partly after the expiry of such authority and may make a purchase of ordinary shares pursuant to any such agreement as if the authority had not ended."

The Special Resolution was put to the Meeting and passed on a poll.

"RESOLUTION 17: 14-DAY NOTICE PERIOD FOR GENERAL MEETINGS

The Chairman proposed Resolution No 17 as a Special Resolution:

"That a general meeting other than an Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice."

The Special Resolution was put to the Meeting and passed on a poll.

Certified as true extracts of the Minutes of the Meeting

__________________________________

Andrew Bodenham

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Senior plc published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 16:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SENIOR PLC
12:20pSenior : Special Resolutions passed at Annual General Meeting
PU
04/20FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.1% as Lower Oil Prices Weigh on Wider Market
DJ
04/20Rise in UK Rate Expectations Likely to Push Up Mortgage Rates
DJ
04/20Sterling Could Stay Rangebound Versus Euro
DJ
04/20Sterling May Have Limited Scope to Rise on BOE Rate Expectations
DJ
04/20Oil Reverses Almost All Gains That Followed -2-
DJ
04/20Oil Reverses Almost All Gains That Followed Saudi-Led Cuts
DJ
04/20FTSE 100 Falls on Weaker Miners, Packaging Stocks
DJ
04/20Senior outlook positive as quarterly revenue jumps 16%
AN
04/20Senior plc Affirms FY23 Growth Outlook as Q1 Revenue Jumps 16%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENIOR PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 944 M 1 175 M 1 175 M
Net income 2023 25,9 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net Debt 2023 197 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,6x
Yield 2023 1,20%
Capitalization 655 M 815 M 815 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 6 361
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SENIOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Senior plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENIOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 160,00 GBX
Average target price 181,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Hamilton Squires Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bindi Jayantilal Jivraj Foyle Finance Director & Executive Director
Ian Graham King Chairman
Michelle Yorke Head-Risk & Assurance
Celia Frances Baxter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENIOR PLC27.80%815
SAFRAN22.12%65 785
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.21.18%41 658
HEICO CORPORATION10.82%20 562
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.9.62%17 790
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD1.87%16 705
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer