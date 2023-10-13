Senior PLC - Hertfordshire, England-based auto and aircraft components and systems manufacturer - Says "ambitious" net zero emission reduction targets have been validated by the global Science Based Targets initiative. The SBTi is focused on "enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science." Senior's goals include reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2040, and reducing absolute scope one and two emissions by 30% by 2025.

Chief Executive David Squires says: "Senior's purpose as a business is to help engineer the transition to a sustainable world for the benefit of all our stakeholders...climate disclosure and action is a core part of our strategy as we enable our customers, who operate in the hardest-to-decarbonise sectors, to transition to low carbon and clean energy solutions."

Current stock price: 168.76 pence, down 0.3% in London on Friday morning

12-month change: up 40%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.