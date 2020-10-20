Senior : announces long-term contract with Pratt & Whitney Canada

20 October 2020

Senior plc announces long-term contract with Pratt & Whitney Canada

Senior plc ("Senior"), an international manufacturer of high technology components and systems, announced today that its Senior Aerospace Thailand Operating Business has won a multi-year contract with Pratt & Whitney as a supplier of precision machine parts for the PW800 engine series.

The contract will commence immediately with production to start in 2021. The scope of the contract is to provide precision machine vanes for Pratt & Whitney's business aviation sector headquartered in Canada.

Commenting on the award, Simon Shale, CEO of Senior Aerospace Thailand, said: "We are delighted to be awarded this important contract and are excited to work with Pratt & Whitney as a direct supplier. The significant investments we have made in our Senior Aerospace Thailand facilities enables us to be highly competitive and bring real value to our customers. This is a further example of how Senior can provide excellent and cost competitive solutions for our customers."

About Senior Aerospace Thailand ("SAT")

SAT manufactures a wide range of engine compressor blades and vanes for their broad portfolio of Aero engine customers, as well as structural components and assemblies for the civil aerospace industry. Core competencies include medium to complex multi-axis machining, structural assembly and full NADCAP approved NDT and treatment capabilities that are located on site in SAT's facilities.

About Senior

Senior is an international manufacturing group with operations in 13 countries. It is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (symbol SNR). Senior designs, manufactures and markets high technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets. Further information on Senior plc may be found at: www.seniorplc.com

