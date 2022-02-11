Senior : awarded highest leadership status by CDP in its annual Supplier Engagement Rating

11 February 2022

Senior plc awarded highest leadership status by CDP in its annual Supplier Engagement Rating

Senior plc ("Senior" or "the Group"), an international manufacturer of high technology components and systems, is pleased to announce that it has been recognised by CDP as a Supplier Engagement Leader in its annual Supplier Engagement Rating. This is the highest level for supplier engagement awarded by CDP, a not-for-profit charity that provides a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating measures how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change. CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement using a company's response to selected questions on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire.

The rating signifies that Senior's disclosure activity puts the group in the highest performing 8% of companies. This award follows the verification of Senior's carbon reduction targets by the Science Based Target Initiative ("SBTi) in 2020, with Senior being the first company in its sector to achieve such verification.

David Squires, Chief Executive of Senior said: "We are delighted to achieve this leadership rating from CDP, which is strong recognition of our close work with suppliers to ensure we meet climate and sustainability objectives. This is further validation of Senior's longstanding commitment to reducing its environmental impact and is recognition of our position as an industry leader in the transition to the low carbon economy."

"Our commitment to sustainability is deeply embedded in our business, both in terms of the way our business operates and the products we produce. Senior's products are deployed in some of the hardest to decarbonise sectors and we embrace the challenge of helping to increase the efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of customers' end products, supporting both their commercial and sustainability objectives."

Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains & Regional Director Corporations, CDP said: "Our data shows that companies currently have blinkers on when it comes to assessing their indirect impacts and engaging with suppliers to reduce them. Companies must act urgently to cascade action and manage environmental impacts throughout their supply chains to scale the level of action to secure a 1.5°C future."

"Many congratulations to the 500+ companies earning a place on CDP's 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. As a Supplier Engagement Leader, Senior plc is a trailblazer driving the transition towards a sustainable net-zero future."

About Senior

Senior is an international manufacturing group with 26 operating businesses in 12 countries. It is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (symbol SNR). Senior designs and manufactures high technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the worldwide aerospace & defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets. Further information on Senior plc may be found at: www.seniorplc.com

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590