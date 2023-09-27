Senior PLC - Hertfordshire, England-based auto and aircraft components and systems manufacturer - Senior's Aerospace division wins 12-year contract extension with Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC for the supply of precision machined structures and components. Senior Aerospace Chief Executive Officer Launie Fleming says: "Rolls-Royce is a very important customer for Senior and we are pleased to be awarded this long-term contract extension." Says contract extension begins in January 2026 with manufacturing being undertaken at Senior Aerospace's Ketema facility near San Diego, California.
Current stock price: 162.93 pence, up 0.6%
12-month change: up 35%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter
