Senior plc is a United Kingdom-based engineering solutions provider. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the worldwide aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets. The Company has 26 operating businesses in 12 countries. It operates through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. Aerospace division's portfolio spans a range of fluid conveyance and thermal management components and sub-systems, as well as complex structural parts and assemblies, for fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, aero-engines, spacecraft and a variety of other industrial applications. Flexonics division's portfolio spans a range of fluid conveyance and thermal management components and sub-systems, as well as complex precision machined parts, for conventional and advanced land vehicle propulsion systems, petrochemical, renewable energy and a variety of other industrial applications.