Senior PLC - Hertfordshire, England-based auto and aircraft components and systems manufacturer - Awarded 'A List' spot by CDP in its annual environmental rankings. CDP, formerly known as carbon disclosure project, is a non-profit organisation that operates an environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. After reviewing data from its climate change questionnaire for over 21,000 companies, only 346 were awarded 'A List' spots by CDP. This is the second year running in which Senior has been awarded CDP's highest ranking, which the company credits to its "leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change".

Chief Executive Officer David Squires said: "We are committed to leveraging our know-how to design and supply products that enhance efficiency and minimise the environmental footprint of our customers' end products."

Current stock price: 159.69 pence each, up 0.3% in London on Tuesday morning.

12-month change: up 2.1%

