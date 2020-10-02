Senior : wins Daimler Truck contract award

2 October 2020

Senior plc wins contract to supply parts for Heavy-Duty Engine Platform

Senior plc ("Senior"), an international manufacturer of high technology components and systems, announces today that its Flexonics Division in Germany has been awarded a contract by Daimler Truck AG to manufacture and supply Exhaust Gas Recirculation Bellows and Exhaust Manifolds for their Heavy-Duty Engine Platform.

The production contract award follows on from a three-year collaborative design phase, with ramp up to full production by 2022. The parts will be manufactured on a new state of the art automated production line at our Flexonics operating business in Kassel, Germany.

Commenting on the award, Mike Sheppard, Chief Executive of Senior Flexonics Division, said: "We are extremely pleased to have been selected to work with such an important customer on their Engine Platform. A key determinant in selecting Senior Flexonics GmbH for this work is our differentiated product design and manufacturing concept. This is a great example of how we can tailor solutions for our land vehicle customers, whether the requirement is for internal combustion engine, hybrid or full electric powertrain applications."

About Senior Flexonics GmbH

Senior Flexonics GmbH located in Kassel, Germany, specializes in the design and manufacture of metal hoses, expansion joints and metal bellows used in a wide variety of applications and industries, including EGR coolers, heat exchangers, and engine bellows.

About Senior

Senior is an international manufacturing group with operations in 13 countries. It is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (symbol SNR). Senior designs, manufactures and markets high technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets. Further information on Senior plc may be found at: www.seniorplc.com

