(Alliance News) - Senior PLC on Tuesday announced a new contract with UAE company Strata Manufacturing PJSC.

The Hertfordshire, England-based auto and aircraft components and systems manufacturer said the contract, to supply Boeing Co 787 vertical detail parts, is worth approximately USD12 million over its seven-year duration.

Deliveries for the contract first started in November, and Senior said manufacturing is being undertaken at Senior Aerospace's facility in Chonburi, eastern Thailand.

Senior said the facility is "Boeing-approved for manufacture, treatments, and assembly" and "has significant experience in the manufacturing of vertical fin aluminium structures".

"Strata is a new customer for Senior, and we are delighted that Senior Aerospace Thailand has been selected for this important contract," commented Chief Executive Officer Launie Fleming. "Senior is a trusted supplier to the Commercial Aerospace industry, and we look forward to executing on this and future contracts."

Shares in Senior were down 0.4% at 163.40 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

