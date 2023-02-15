Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Senkadagala Finance PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFCL.N0000   LK0350N00005

SENKADAGALA FINANCE PLC

(SFCL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-12
300.50 LKR   -17.39%
04:35aSenkadagala Finance : Interim Financials 31st December 2022
PU
2022Senkadagala Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Senkadagala Finance : Interim Financials 30th September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senkadagala Finance : Interim Financials 31st December 2022

02/15/2023 | 04:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Senkadagala Finance PLC

Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2022

Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited:

BBB+ (lka)

Senkadagala Finance PLC

Statement of profit or loss

Company

Group

For the three month period ended 31 December

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Gross income

1,707,299,148

1,673,900,845

2

1,731,079,689

1,722,409,626

1

Interest income

1,707,704,329

1,571,871,682

9

1,710,553,096

1,572,167,649

9

Interest expense

(1,055,719,536)

(583,419,166)

81

(1,054,273,192)

(583,512,628)

81

Net interest income

651,984,793

988,452,516

(34)

656,279,904

988,655,021

(34)

Fee and commission income

4,705,742

18,008,131

(74)

51,049,144

64,382,422

(21)

Fee and commission expense

(5,804,627)

(3,721,789)

56

(5,804,627)

(3,721,789)

56

Net fee and commission income

(1,098,885)

14,286,342

(108)

45,244,517

60,660,633

(25)

Net gain from trading

4,049,758

7,190,437

(44)

4,049,758

7,820,465

(48)

Net (loss)/gain from financial instruments designated at fair

(46,461,499)

54,100,647

(186)

(46,798,127)

55,384,089

(184)

value through profit or loss

Other operating income

37,300,818

22,729,948

64

12,225,818

22,655,001

(46)

Net other operating income

(5,110,923)

84,021,032

(106)

(30,522,551)

85,859,555

(136)

Total operating income

645,774,985

1,086,759,890

(41)

671,001,870

1,135,175,209

(41)

Impairment charges and other credit losses

301,816,673

(103,764,954)

(391)

301,816,673

(103,764,954)

(391)

Net operating income

947,591,658

982,994,936

(4)

972,818,543

1,031,410,255

(6)

Personnel expenses

(208,898,679)

(182,458,583)

14

(217,420,277)

(189,906,141)

14

Depreciation expenses

(90,193,122)

(98,017,635)

(8)

(92,191,957)

(100,274,163)

(8)

Amortisation expenses

(3,985,942)

(3,623,053)

10

(4,005,265)

(3,642,375)

10

Other operating expenses

(201,544,827)

(169,642,626)

19

(204,600,559)

(172,745,135)

18

Operating profit before taxation on financial services

442,969,088

529,253,039

(16)

454,600,485

564,842,441

(20)

Taxes on financial services

(90,579,399)

(73,427,139)

23

(90,579,399)

(73,427,139)

23

Profit before income tax

352,389,689

455,825,900

(23)

364,021,086

491,415,302

(26)

Income tax expense

(38,721,971)

(110,510,358)

(65)

(46,037,763)

(117,535,387)

(61)

Profit for the period

313,667,718

345,315,542

(9)

317,983,323

373,879,915

(15)

Basic/Diluted earnings per share

3.64

4.31

(16)

3.69

4.67

(21)

Figures in brackets in 2022 and 2021 columns indicate deductions.

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Senkadagala Finance PLC

Statement of other comprehensive income

Company

Group

For the three month period ended 31 December

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Changes in fair value of investments in equity at fair value through other comprehensive income

Total other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the period net of tax

313,667,718

345,315,542

(9)

317,983,323

373,879,915

(15)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

313,667,718

345,315,542

(9)

317,983,323

373,879,915

(15)

Figures in brackets in 2022 and 2021 columns indicate deductions.

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Senkadagala Finance PLC

Statement of profit or loss

Company

Group

For the period ended 31 December

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Gross income

5,043,578,722

4,628,923,980

9

5,147,531,626

4,731,258,387

9

Interest income

4,798,835,501

4,397,724,949

9

4,806,377,732

4,398,383,925

9

Interest expense

(2,741,966,404)

(1,839,599,927)

49

(2,739,382,833)

(1,839,926,114)

49

Net interest income

2,056,869,097

2,558,125,022

(20)

2,066,994,899

2,558,457,811

(19)

Fee and commission income

16,756,557

44,149,448

(62)

151,365,554

180,925,204

(16)

Fee and commission expense

(14,128,822)

(7,781,648)

82

(14,128,822)

(7,781,648)

82

Net fee and commission income

2,627,735

36,367,800

(93)

137,236,732

173,143,556

(21)

Net gain from trading

16,130,012

24,293,594

(34)

21,415,894

25,451,645

(16)

Net gain from financial instruments designated at fair value

51,548,176

64,049,856

(20)

51,067,186

67,016,427

(24)

through profit or loss

Other operating income

160,308,476

98,706,133

62

117,305,260

59,481,186

97

Net other operating income

227,986,664

187,049,583

22

189,788,340

151,949,258

25

Total operating income

2,287,483,496

2,781,542,405

(18)

2,394,019,971

2,883,550,625

(17)

Impairment charges and other credit losses

(69,491,907)

(770,045,925)

(91)

(69,491,907)

(770,045,925)

(91)

Net operating income

2,217,991,589

2,011,496,480

10

2,324,528,064

2,113,504,700

10

Personnel expenses

(624,541,644)

(515,726,539)

21

(651,786,837)

(537,297,550)

21

Depreciation expenses

(278,505,687)

(300,170,827)

(7)

(284,677,328)

(306,881,222)

(7)

Amortisation expenses

(11,496,533)

(9,992,659)

15

(11,554,502)

(10,045,540)

15

Other operating expenses

(550,684,289)

(421,689,830)

31

(560,522,966)

(429,950,384)

30

Operating profit before taxation on financial services

752,763,436

763,916,625

(1)

815,986,431

829,330,004

(2)

Taxes on financial services

(214,487,585)

(176,361,129)

22

(214,487,585)

(176,361,129)

22

Profit before income tax

538,275,851

587,555,496

(8)

601,498,846

652,968,875

(8)

Income tax expense

(99,080,668)

(138,572,388)

(28)

(119,418,290)

(158,343,646)

(25)

Profit for the period

439,195,183

448,983,108

(2)

482,080,556

494,625,229

(3)

Basic/Diluted earnings per share

5.09

5.60

(9)

5.59

6.17

(9)

Figures in brackets in 2022 and 2021 columns indicate deductions.

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Senkadagala Finance PLC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senkadagala Finance plc published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 09:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SENKADAGALA FINANCE PLC
04:35aSenkadagala Finance : Interim Financials 31st December 2022
PU
2022Senkadagala Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
2022Senkadagala Finance : Interim Financials 30th September 2022
PU
2022Senkadagala Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2022Senkadagala Finance PLC Proposes Final Dividend
CI
2022Senkadagala Finance : Annual Report 2021/22
PU
2022Senkadagala Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022Sri Lankan shares snap three-day gaining streak as financials weigh
RE
2022Sri Lanka shares end flat after 4 sessions of losses
RE
2022Senkadagala Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 267 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
Net income 2022 930 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
Net Debt 2022 16 700 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,9x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 25 927 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,04x
EV / Sales 2022 19,4x
Nbr of Employees 820
Free-Float 0,02%
Chart SENKADAGALA FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Senkadagala Finance PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lakshman Balasuriya Co-CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sanath Divale Bandaranayake Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kumudu Rajapakshe Chief Financial Officer
Wadugamudalige Marius Ravindara S. Dias Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy de Silva Deputy General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENKADAGALA FINANCE PLC-17.39%71
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.33.37%9 761
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION2.85%6 261
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.8.58%2 604
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)10.99%1 491
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.27.46%1 369