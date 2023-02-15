Senkadagala Finance : Interim Financials 31st December 2022
Senkadagala Finance PLC
Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2022
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited:
BBB+ (lka)
Statement of profit or loss
Company
Group
For the three month period ended 31 December
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Gross income
1,707,299,148
1,673,900,845
2
1,731,079,689
1,722,409,626
1
Interest income
1,707,704,329
1,571,871,682
9
1,710,553,096
1,572,167,649
9
Interest expense
(1,055,719,536)
(583,419,166)
81
(1,054,273,192)
(583,512,628)
81
Net interest income
651,984,793
988,452,516
(34)
656,279,904
988,655,021
(34)
Fee and commission income
4,705,742
18,008,131
(74)
51,049,144
64,382,422
(21)
Fee and commission expense
(5,804,627)
(3,721,789)
56
(5,804,627)
(3,721,789)
56
Net fee and commission income
(1,098,885)
14,286,342
(108)
45,244,517
60,660,633
(25)
Net gain from trading
4,049,758
7,190,437
(44)
4,049,758
7,820,465
(48)
Net (loss)/gain from financial instruments designated at fair
(46,461,499)
54,100,647
(186)
(46,798,127)
55,384,089
(184)
value through profit or loss
Other operating income
37,300,818
22,729,948
64
12,225,818
22,655,001
(46)
Net other operating income
(5,110,923)
84,021,032
(106)
(30,522,551)
85,859,555
(136)
Total operating income
645,774,985
1,086,759,890
(41)
671,001,870
1,135,175,209
(41)
Impairment charges and other credit losses
301,816,673
(103,764,954)
(391)
301,816,673
(103,764,954)
(391)
Net operating income
947,591,658
982,994,936
(4)
972,818,543
1,031,410,255
(6)
Personnel expenses
(208,898,679)
(182,458,583)
14
(217,420,277)
(189,906,141)
14
Depreciation expenses
(90,193,122)
(98,017,635)
(8)
(92,191,957)
(100,274,163)
(8)
Amortisation expenses
(3,985,942)
(3,623,053)
10
(4,005,265)
(3,642,375)
10
Other operating expenses
(201,544,827)
(169,642,626)
19
(204,600,559)
(172,745,135)
18
Operating profit before taxation on financial services
442,969,088
529,253,039
(16)
454,600,485
564,842,441
(20)
Taxes on financial services
(90,579,399)
(73,427,139)
23
(90,579,399)
(73,427,139)
23
Profit before income tax
352,389,689
455,825,900
(23)
364,021,086
491,415,302
(26)
Income tax expense
(38,721,971)
(110,510,358)
(65)
(46,037,763)
(117,535,387)
(61)
Profit for the period
313,667,718
345,315,542
(9)
317,983,323
373,879,915
(15)
Basic/Diluted earnings per share
3.64
4.31
(16)
3.69
4.67
(21)
Figures in brackets in 2022 and 2021 columns indicate deductions.
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Senkadagala Finance PLC
Statement of other comprehensive income
Company
Group
For the three month period ended 31 December
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Changes in fair value of investments in equity at fair value through other comprehensive income
Total other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the period net of tax
313,667,718
345,315,542
(9)
317,983,323
373,879,915
(15)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
313,667,718
345,315,542
(9)
317,983,323
373,879,915
(15)
Figures in brackets in 2022 and 2021 columns indicate deductions.
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Senkadagala Finance PLC
Statement of profit or loss
Company
Group
For the period ended 31 December
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Gross income
5,043,578,722
4,628,923,980
9
5,147,531,626
4,731,258,387
9
Interest income
4,798,835,501
4,397,724,949
9
4,806,377,732
4,398,383,925
9
Interest expense
(2,741,966,404)
(1,839,599,927)
49
(2,739,382,833)
(1,839,926,114)
49
Net interest income
2,056,869,097
2,558,125,022
(20)
2,066,994,899
2,558,457,811
(19)
Fee and commission income
16,756,557
44,149,448
(62)
151,365,554
180,925,204
(16)
Fee and commission expense
(14,128,822)
(7,781,648)
82
(14,128,822)
(7,781,648)
82
Net fee and commission income
2,627,735
36,367,800
(93)
137,236,732
173,143,556
(21)
Net gain from trading
16,130,012
24,293,594
(34)
21,415,894
25,451,645
(16)
Net gain from financial instruments designated at fair value
51,548,176
64,049,856
(20)
51,067,186
67,016,427
(24)
through profit or loss
Other operating income
160,308,476
98,706,133
62
117,305,260
59,481,186
97
Net other operating income
227,986,664
187,049,583
22
189,788,340
151,949,258
25
Total operating income
2,287,483,496
2,781,542,405
(18)
2,394,019,971
2,883,550,625
(17)
Impairment charges and other credit losses
(69,491,907)
(770,045,925)
(91)
(69,491,907)
(770,045,925)
(91)
Net operating income
2,217,991,589
2,011,496,480
10
2,324,528,064
2,113,504,700
10
Personnel expenses
(624,541,644)
(515,726,539)
21
(651,786,837)
(537,297,550)
21
Depreciation expenses
(278,505,687)
(300,170,827)
(7)
(284,677,328)
(306,881,222)
(7)
Amortisation expenses
(11,496,533)
(9,992,659)
15
(11,554,502)
(10,045,540)
15
Other operating expenses
(550,684,289)
(421,689,830)
31
(560,522,966)
(429,950,384)
30
Operating profit before taxation on financial services
752,763,436
763,916,625
(1)
815,986,431
829,330,004
(2)
Taxes on financial services
(214,487,585)
(176,361,129)
22
(214,487,585)
(176,361,129)
22
Profit before income tax
538,275,851
587,555,496
(8)
601,498,846
652,968,875
(8)
Income tax expense
(99,080,668)
(138,572,388)
(28)
(119,418,290)
(158,343,646)
(25)
Profit for the period
439,195,183
448,983,108
(2)
482,080,556
494,625,229
(3)
Basic/Diluted earnings per share
5.09
5.60
(9)
5.59
6.17
(9)
Figures in brackets in 2022 and 2021 columns indicate deductions.
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Senkadagala Finance PLC
