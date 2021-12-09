Log in
    SFCL.N0000   LK0350N00005

SENKADAGALA FINANCE PLC

(SFCL.N0000)
Senkadagala Finance : NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES

12/09/2021 | 12:42am EST
NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES

Date

:

09th December 2021

SENKADAGALA FINANCE PLC ("THE COMPANY") - RIGHTS ISSUE 2021

1.

Number of Ordinary shares:

Provisionally Allotted

Allotted/Listed

8,627,983

8,627,983

2.

Amount:

Estimated to be raised (Rs. /-)

Raised (Rs. /-)

474,539,065/-

474,539,065/-

3.

Date Listed

:

09th December 2021

Yours faithfully,

Vinduni Dullewe (Mrs.)

Head of Listing

PUBLIC

Disclaimer

Senkadagala Finance plc published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
