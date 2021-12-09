Senkadagala Finance : NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES

NOTIFICATION ON THE LISTING OF SHARES
Date
:
09th December 2021
SENKADAGALA FINANCE PLC ("THE COMPANY") - RIGHTS ISSUE 2021
1.
Number of Ordinary shares:
Provisionally Allotted
Allotted/Listed
8,627,983
8,627,983
2.
Amount:
Estimated to be raised (Rs. /-)
|
Raised (Rs. /-)
474,539,065/-
474,539,065/-
3.
Date Listed
:
09th December 2021
Yours faithfully,
Vinduni Dullewe (Mrs.)
Head of Listing
PUBLIC
Disclaimer
Senkadagala Finance plc published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:41:03 UTC.