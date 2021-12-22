Log in
    SFCL.N0000   LK0350N00005

SENKADAGALA FINANCE PLC

(SFCL.N0000)
Sri Lankan shares jump, snap two-day losing streak

12/22/2021 | 06:26am EST
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed over 1% higher on Wednesday, snapping a two-day streak of losses, helped by gains in heavyweight financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index ended 1.49% higher at 11,814.37 points.

* Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and financial services provider Senkadagala Finance were the top boosts to the index, gaining 2.6% and 25%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover was 3.80 billion rupees ($18.81 million), according to stock exchange data https://www.cse.lk/pages/daily-market-summary/daily-market-summary.component.html.

* Trading volume fell to 156.6 million shares from 181.5 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 99.4 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* Separately, a Sri Lankan minister said the island-nation plans to settle $251 million in oil import dues owed to Iran by bartering tea, amid dwindling foreign reserves.

* The country reported 713 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 580,922, while deaths rose by 24 to 14,795, data from the country's health bureau showed https://bit.ly/3rFnGyb.

* About 63.36% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/region/sri-lanka.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOLC HOLDINGS PLC 1.34% 1116.25 End-of-day quote.726.85%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.14% 74.02 Delayed Quote.39.38%
SENKADAGALA FINANCE PLC 24.81% 641.5 End-of-day quote.597.28%
WTI 0.15% 71.32 Delayed Quote.43.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 650 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net income 2021 590 M 2,91 M 2,91 M
Net Debt 2021 17 298 M 85,5 M 85,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 55 349 M 273 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales 2021 9,04x
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 83,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lakshman Balasuriya Co-CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sanath Divale Bandaranayake Co- Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kumudu Rajapakshe Chief Financial Officer
Wadugamudalige Marius Ravindara S. Dias Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy de Silva Deputy General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
