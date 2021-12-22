Sri Lankan shares jump, snap two-day losing streak

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed over 1% higher
on Wednesday, snapping a two-day streak of losses, helped by
gains in heavyweight financial stocks.
* The CSE All-Share index ended 1.49% higher at
11,814.37 points.
* Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and financial
services provider Senkadagala Finance were the top
boosts to the index, gaining 2.6% and 25%, respectively.
* The equity market's turnover was 3.80 billion rupees
($18.81 million), according to stock exchange data https://www.cse.lk/pages/daily-market-summary/daily-market-summary.component.html.
* Trading volume fell to 156.6 million shares from 181.5
million shares in the previous session.
* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market,
offloading shares worth 99.4 million rupees, as per exchange
data.
* Separately, a Sri Lankan minister said the island-nation
plans to settle $251 million in oil import dues owed to Iran by
bartering tea, amid dwindling foreign reserves.
* The country reported 713 new coronavirus cases in the last
24 hours, taking the total to 580,922, while deaths rose by 24
to 14,795, data from the country's health bureau showed https://bit.ly/3rFnGyb.
* About 63.36% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully
vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/region/sri-lanka.
($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
