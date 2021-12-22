Sri Lankan shares jump, snap two-day losing streak

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed over 1% higher on Wednesday, snapping a two-day streak of losses, helped by gains in heavyweight financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index ended 1.49% higher at 11,814.37 points.

* Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and financial services provider Senkadagala Finance were the top boosts to the index, gaining 2.6% and 25%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover was 3.80 billion rupees ($18.81 million), according to stock exchange data https://www.cse.lk/pages/daily-market-summary/daily-market-summary.component.html.

* Trading volume fell to 156.6 million shares from 181.5 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 99.4 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* Separately, a Sri Lankan minister said the island-nation plans to settle $251 million in oil import dues owed to Iran by bartering tea, amid dwindling foreign reserves.

* The country reported 713 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 580,922, while deaths rose by 24 to 14,795, data from the country's health bureau showed https://bit.ly/3rFnGyb.

* About 63.36% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/region/sri-lanka.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)