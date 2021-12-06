SENKO : Summary of Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

This document is a translation of the Japanese financial statements and is not in conformity with accounting principles of the United States. SENKO Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Summary of Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 [Japan GAAP] November 12, 2021 Name of Listed Company: SENKO Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Stock Listed on: The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 9069 URL https://www.senkogrouphd.co.jp/en/ Representative: Title: President and Representative Director Name: Yasuhisa Fukuda Inquiries: Title: Executive Officer, Responsible for PR & IR Name: Satoru Kokubo Tel. (03) 6862-8842 Scheduled Date of Issue of Quarterly Financial Report: November 12, 2021 Scheduled Date of Dividend Paid: December 3, 2021 Quarterly Supplemental Information Materials: Yes Quarterly Information Meeting: Yes (for analysts) (Amounts less than ¥1 million have been rounded down) 1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative) (Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Six months ended September 30, 2021 300,762 10.0 11,705 21.4 11,964 22.5 6,955 21.5 Six months ended September 30, 2020 273,449 (3.1) 9,641 (6.8) 9,767 (3.8) 5,726 (11.0) (Note) Comprehensive income Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥7,807 million (26.6%) Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥6,165 million (-3.8%) Profit Diluted profit per share per share Yen Yen Six months ended September 30, 2021 47.20 39.20 Six months ended September 30, 2020 37.67 34.95 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of September 30, 2021 453,934 148,400 30.0 939.81 As of March 31, 2021 436,066 146,120 30.9 909.55 (Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2021: ¥136,204 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥134,783 million (Note) During the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations. As a result, figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment. 2. Dividends Annual dividend June 30 September 30 December 31 March 31 Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 - 13.00 - 15.00 28.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 - 17.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 - 15.00 32.00 (Forecast) (Note) Change in the estimation of dividend for the fiscal year in this period: Yes 3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 625,000 9.2 25,200 17.1 25,600 15.2 14,800 3.9 100.42 (Note) Change in the forecast made in this period: Yes

Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries associated with change in scope of consolidation): None Use of accounting methods specifically for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting principles and estimates, and retrospective restatement Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes other than in (a): None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Shares outstanding (Common shares) Shares outstanding (including treasury shares) As of September 30, 2021: 152,952,221 shares As of March 31, 2021: 152,952,221 shares (b) Treasury shares As of September 30, 2021: 8,024,208 shares As of March 31, 2021: 4,764,111 shares (c) Average number of shares (Cumulative) Six months ended September 30, 2021: 147,371,289 shares Six months ended September 30, 2020: 152,031,426 shares (Note) Starting with the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, the number of treasury shares at term-end includes Senko shares owned by the trust accounts of Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan for Employees (as of September 30, 2021: 338,276 shares; as of March 31, 2021: 341,740 shares) and Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan for Directors (as of September 30, 2021: 339,226 shares; as of March 31, 2021: 348,873 shares). Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation. Cautionary statement regarding forecasts of operating results and special notes Forward-looking statements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons. For information about the assumptions used for forecasts and precautions concerning the use of forecasts, please see "Forecast for the full-term of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022" on page 3.

Index to accompanying materials 1. Results of Operations and Financial Condition ........................................................................................................................................... 2 (1) Results of operations........................................................................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Financial condition............................................................................................................................................................................... 3 (3) Forecast for the full-term of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022................................................................................................... 3 2. Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................................................................................................................. 5 (1) Consolidated balance sheets.............................................................................................................................................................. 5 (2) Consolidated statements of (comprehensive) income ....................................................................................................................... 7 Consolidated statements of income For the six months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 ............................................................................................................. 7 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income For the six months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 ............................................................................................................. 8 (3) Consolidated statements of cash flows .............................................................................................................................................. 9 1

1. Results of Operations and Financial Condition Results of operations

In the six-month period of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021), the economic environment continued to be harsh due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Although socio-economic activities are increasingly expected to normalize through the vaccination rollout and other measures, the outlook still remains unclear.

The six-month-period performance was as follows. (Unit: Millions of Yen) Six months ended Six months ended Change % September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 Operating revenue 273,449 300,762 27,313 10.0 Operating profit 9,641 11,705 2,063 21.4 Ordinary profit 9,767 11,964 2,196 22.5 Profit attributable to owners of 5,726 6,955 1,228 21.5 parent Amid signs that cargo volumes are recovering in the Logistics business, we made group-wide efforts to expand sales, improve cost efficiency and enhance productivity, as well as promote M&A, and as a result, consolidated operating revenue, consolidated operating profit, consolidated ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent all increased year on year. The six-month-period operating revenue by segment was as follows. Logistics (Unit: Millions of Yen) Six months ended Six months ended Change % September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 Operating revenue 188,068 208,540 20,471 10.9 Segment income 8,559 10,883 2,323 27.2 Amid an apparent recovery in cargo volumes, which declined drastically due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, we strived to expand sales, improve cost efficiency and enhance productivity while reaping the contribution of revenue from M&A we conducted in the previous fiscal year. As a result, operating revenue increased ¥20,471 million year on year to ¥208,540 million, and segment income rose ¥2,323 million year on year to ¥10,883 million. Trading & commerce (Unit: Millions of Yen) Six months ended Six months ended Change % September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 Operating revenue 77,534 75,010 (2,523) (3.3) Segment income 1,461 1,372 (88) (6.1) In addition to making household paper wholesale distributor AZFIT CO., Ltd. a consolidated subsidiary in April, we worked on expanding sales, improving cost efficiency among other initiatives. However, in part as a result of applying the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition and relevant revised ASBJ regulations, and in part due to rising purchase prices in fuel sales, among other factors, operating revenue decreased by ¥2,523 million year on year to ¥75,010 million and segment income fell ¥88 million year on year to ¥1,372 million. Others (Unit: Millions of Yen) Six months ended Six months ended Change % September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 Operating revenue 7,846 17,211 9,364 119.4 Segment loss (26) (106) (79) - In addition to making membership-based general wholesale and retail business operator TERAUCHI CO., LTD. a consolidated subsidiary in January 2021, we worked on expanding sales, improving cost efficiency among other initiatives. However, in part due to the continued impact of the spread of COVID-19, operating revenue rose ¥9,364 million year on year to ¥17,211 million while segment loss was ¥106 million, a deterioration of ¥79 million year on year. 2