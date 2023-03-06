Senmiao Technology : FY 2022 Q3 Quarterly Report

Table of Contents

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "Report"), including, without limitation, statements under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including but not limited to, the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continues," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on management's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. However, actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including, but not limited to:

our goals and strategies, including our ability to expand our automobile transaction and related services business and our ride- hailing platform business in China;

our management's ability to properly develop and achieve any future business growth and any improvements in our financial condition and results of operations;

the impact by public health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic as manifested in China, on the industries we operate in and our business, results of operations and financial condition;

COVID-19 pandemic as manifested in China, on the industries we operate in and our business, results of operations and financial condition; the growth or lack of growth in China of disposable household income and the availability and cost of credit available to finance car purchases;

the growth or lack of growth of China's ride-hailing, automobile financing and leasing industries;

ride-hailing, automobile financing and leasing industries; taxes and other incentives or disincentives related to car purchases and ownership;

fluctuations in the sales and price of new and used cars and consumer acceptance of financing car purchases;

changes in ride-hailing, transportation networks and other fundamental changes in transportation patterns in China;

ride-hailing, transportation networks and other fundamental changes in transportation patterns in China; our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services;

our expectations regarding our customer base;

our plans to invest in our automobile transaction and related services business and our ride-hailing platform business;

ride-hailing platform business; our ability to maintain positive relationships with our business partners;

competition in the ride-hailing, automobile financing and leasing industries in China;

ride-hailing, automobile financing and leasing industries in China; macro-economic and political conditions affecting the global economy generally and the market in China specifically; and

and political conditions affecting the global economy generally and the market in China specifically; and relevant Chinese government policies and regulations relating to the industries in which we operate.

You should read this Report and the documents that we refer to in this Report with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from and worse than what we expect. Other sections of this Report and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") include additional factors which could adversely impact our business and financial performance. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This Report also contains statistical data and estimates that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third-parties. Although we have not independently verified the data, we believe that the publications and reports are reliable. The market data contained in this Report involves a number of assumptions, estimates and limitations. The ride-hailing and automobile financing markets in China may not grow at the rates projected by market data, or at all. The failure of these markets to grow at the projected rates may have a material adverse effect on our business and the market price of our common stock. If any one or more of the assumptions underlying the market data turns out to be incorrect, actual results may differ from the projections based on these assumptions. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industries in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described herein or our other reports filed with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.