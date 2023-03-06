Senmiao Technology : FY 2022 Q3 Quarterly Report

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
For the quarterly period ended December 31, 2021
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.
Commission File Number: 001-38426
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Nevada
35-2600898
16F, Shihao Square, Middle Jiannan Blvd.
High-Tech Zone, Chengdu
Sichuan, People's Republic of China
610000
+86 28 61554399
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
AIHS
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
As of February 11, 2022, there were 61,783,794 shares of the issuer's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, outstanding.
This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "Report"), including, without limitation, statements under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including but not limited to, the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continues," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on management's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. However, actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including, but not limited to:
our goals and strategies, including our ability to expand our automobile transaction and related services business and our ride- hailing platform business in China;
our management's ability to properly develop and achieve any future business growth and any improvements in our financial condition and results of operations;
the impact by public health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic as manifested in China, on the industries we operate in and our business, results of operations and financial condition;
the growth or lack of growth in China of disposable household income and the availability and cost of credit available to finance car purchases;
the growth or lack of growth of China's ride-hailing, automobile financing and leasing industries;
taxes and other incentives or disincentives related to car purchases and ownership;
fluctuations in the sales and price of new and used cars and consumer acceptance of financing car purchases;
changes in ride-hailing, transportation networks and other fundamental changes in transportation patterns in China;
our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services;
our expectations regarding our customer base;
our plans to invest in our automobile transaction and related services business and our ride-hailing platform business;
our ability to maintain positive relationships with our business partners;
competition in the ride-hailing, automobile financing and leasing industries in China;
macro-economicand political conditions affecting the global economy generally and the market in China specifically; and
relevant Chinese government policies and regulations relating to the industries in which we operate.
You should read this Report and the documents that we refer to in this Report with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from and worse than what we expect. Other sections of this Report and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") include additional factors which could adversely impact our business and financial performance. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This Report also contains statistical data and estimates that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third-parties. Although we have not independently verified the data, we believe that the publications and reports are reliable. The market data contained in this Report involves a number of assumptions, estimates and limitations. The ride-hailing and automobile financing markets in China may not grow at the rates projected by market data, or at all. The failure of these markets to grow at the projected rates may have a material adverse effect on our business and the market price of our common stock. If any one or more of the assumptions underlying the market data turns out to be incorrect, actual results may differ from the projections based on these assumptions. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industries in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described herein or our other reports filed with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash, and cash equivalents
$
2,801,711
$
4,448,075
Accounts receivable, net, current portion
794,389
1,437,195
Inventories
211,054
127,933
Finance lease receivables, net, current portion
356,504
541,605
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net
3,797,476
3,905,278
Due from related parties
27,938
39,572
Current assets - discontinued operations
12,334
393,348
Total current assets
8,001,406
10,893,006
Property and equipment, net
Property and equipment, net
6,429,798
3,700,147
Property and equipment, net - discontinued operations
-
5,592
Total property and equipment, net
6,429,798
3,705,739
Other assets
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
354,312
499,221
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties
578,951
580,367
Financing lease right-of-use assets, net
2,096,466
4,778,772
Intangible assets, net
939,193
968,131
Goodwill
-
135,388
Accounts receivable, net, noncurrent
29,275
269,183
Finance lease receivables, net, noncurrent
158,163
473,472
Total other assets
4,156,360
7,704,534
Total assets
$
18,587,564
$
22,303,279
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
$
500,363
$
310,662
Accounts payable
124,052
44,769
Advances from customers
749,345
155,586
Income tax payable
17,947
17,408
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
6,561,161
6,655,592
Due to related parties and affiliates
364,705
352,827
Operating lease liabilities
156,769
209,644
Operating lease liabilities - related parties
366,998
243,726
Financing lease liabilities
4,526,480
5,172,943
Derivative liabilities
3,981,377
1,278,926
Current liabilities - discontinued operations
527,104
2,336,861
Total current liabilities
17,876,301
16,778,944
Other liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions, noncurrent
27,982
44,962
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
179,778
263,708
Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties
293,987
341,549
Financing lease liabilities, non-current
1,311,647
2,256,553
Deferred tax liability
46,386
44,993
Total other liabilities
1,859,780
2,951,765
Total liabilities
19,736,081
19,730,709
Commitments and contingencies
Mezzannie equity (redeemable)
Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized; 5,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and
March 31, 2021, respectively), net of issuance costs of $118,344
820,799
-
Stockholders' equity (deficicency)
Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 61,783,794 and 49,780,725 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and
March 31, 2021, respectively)
6,178
4,978
Additional paid-in capital
42,430,881
40,755,327
Accumulated deficit
(39,738,151)
(34,064,921)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(778,437)
(838,671)
Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity
1,920,471
5,856,713
Non-controlling interests
(3,889,787)
(3,284,143)
Total equity (deficicency)
(1,969,316)
2,572,570
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity (deficicency)
$
18,587,564
$
22,303,279
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
