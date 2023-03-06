Advanced search
    AIHS   US8172252046

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(AIHS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  12:45:40 2023-03-06 pm EST
0.8800 USD   -2.28%
12:45pSenmiao Technology : FY 2023 Q3 Quarterly Report
PU
12:45pSenmiao Technology : FY 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report
PU
12:45pSenmiao Technology : FY 2023 Q1 Quarterly Report
PU
Senmiao Technology : FY 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report

03/06/2023 | 12:45pm EST
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LTD

FORM 10-Q

(Quarterly Report)

Filed 11/14/22 for the Period Ending 09/30/22

Telephone

86 28 88678707

CIK

0001711012

Symbol

AIHS

SIC Code

6199 - Finance Services

Industry

Auto Vehicles, Parts & Service Retailers

Sector

Consumer Cyclicals

Fiscal Year

03/31

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

    • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022
  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission file number: 001-38426

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

35-2600898

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

16F, Shihao Square, Middle Jiannan Blvd.,

High-Tech Zone Chengdu,

Sichuan, People's Republic of China

610000

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: +86 28 61554399

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class:

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered:

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

AIHS

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No As of November 10, 2022, there were 7,682,908 shares of the issuer's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, outstanding.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

3

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

4

Item 1. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

4

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

45

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

69

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

69

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

71

Item 6.

Exhibits

71

SIGNATURES

72

2

Table of Contents

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "Report"), including, without limitation, statements under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continues," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that actual results will not materially differ from expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our ability to consummate any acquisition or other business combination and any other statements that are not statements of current or historical facts. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including, but not limited to:

  • our goals and strategies, including our ability to expand our automobile transaction and related services business and our online ride-hailing platform services business in China;
  • our management's ability to properly develop and achieve any future business growth and any improvements in our financial condition and results of operations;
  • the impact by public health epidemics, including epidemic prevention policies against Covid-19, especially zero-COVID policy in China on the industries we operate in and our business, results of operations and financial condition;
  • the growth or lack of growth in China of disposable household income and the availability and cost of credit available to finance car purchases;
  • the growth or lack of growth of China's online ride-hailing, automobile financing and leasing industries;
  • taxes and other incentives or disincentives related to car purchases and ownership;
  • fluctuations in the sales and price of new and used cars and consumer acceptance of financing car purchases;
  • changes in online ride-hailing, transportation networks, and other fundamental changes in transportation pattern in China;
  • our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services;
  • our expectations regarding our customer base;
  • our plans to invest in our automobile transaction and related services business and our online ride-hailing platform services business;
  • our ability to maintain positive relationships with our business partners;
  • competition in the online ride-hailing, automobile financing and leasing industries in China;
  • macro-economicand political conditions affecting the global economy generally and the market in China specifically; and
  • relevant Chinese government policies and regulations relating to the industries in which we operate.

You should read this Report and the documents that we refer to in this Report with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from and worse than what we expect. Other sections of this Report and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") include additional factors which could adversely impact our business and financial performance. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This Report also contains statistical data and estimates that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third-parties. Although we have not independently verified the data, we believe that the publications and reports are reliable. The market data contained in this Report involves a number of assumptions, estimates and limitations. The ride-hailing and automobile financing markets in China may not grow at the rates projected by market data, or at all. The failure of these markets to grow at the projected rates may have a material adverse effect on our business and the market price of our common stock. If any one or more of the assumptions underlying the market data turns out to be incorrect, actual results may differ from the projections based on these assumptions. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industries in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described herein or our other reports filed with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

3

Table of Contents

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)

September 30,

March 31,

2022

2022

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash, and cash equivalents

$

1,965,532

$

1,185,221

Accounts receivable, net, current portion

205,397

418,022

Accounts receivable, a related party

23,301

-

Inventories

-

286,488

Finance lease receivables, net, current portion

214,614

314,264

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net

1,681,299

2,713,208

Due from related parties, current portion, net

442,461

682,335

Total current assets

4,532,604

5,599,538

Property and equipment, net

4,235,056

5,658,773

Other assets

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

209,768

109,621

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties

407,425

515,906

Financing lease right-of-use assets, net

39,665

305,933

Intangible assets, net

855,198

959,551

Accounts receivable, net, non-current

-

69

Finance lease receivables, net, non-current

57,382

92,980

Due from a related party, non-current

5,484,218

6,635,746

Total other assets

7,053,656

8,619,806

Total assets

$

15,821,316

$

19,878,117

LIABILITIES, MEZZANNIE EQUITY AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Borrowings from a financial institution

$

43,239

$

145,542

Accounts payable

3,546

14,446

Advances from customers

148,513

120,629

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,651,217

2,444,367

Due to related parties and affiliates

119,143

11,682

Operating lease liabilities

89,089

50,177

Operating lease liabilities - related parties

337,076

330,781

Financing lease liabilities

39,665

304,557

Derivative liabilities

604,111

2,215,204

Current liabilities - discontinued operations

470,966

528,426

Total current liabilities

4,506,565

6,165,811

Other liabilities

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

124,677

47,910

Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties

200,346

226,896

Financing lease liabilities, non-current

-

1,376

Deferred tax liability

41,446

46,386

Total other liabilities

366,469

322,568

Total liabilities

4,873,034

6,488,379

Commitments and contingencies

Mezzanine Equity

Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $1,000 per share, 5,000 shares authorized; 1,741 and 5,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30,

2022 and March 31, 2022 , respectively)

285,802

820,799

Stockholders' equity

Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,682,908 and 6,186,783 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022

and March 31, 2022, respectively)*

782

630

Additional paid-in capital

43,337,879

42,803,033

Accumulated deficit

(35,352,182)

(34,601,545)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,716,583)

(109,454)

Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity

6,269,896

8,092,664

Non-controlling interests

4,392,584

4,476,275

Total equity

10,662,480

12,568,939

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

$

15,821,316

$

19,878,117

*Giving retroactive effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected on April 6, 2022.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Senmiao Technology Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 17:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
