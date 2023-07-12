Senmiao Technology Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 8.08 million compared to USD 4.91 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 8.08 million compared to USD 4.91 million a year ago.

Net loss was USD 3.11 million compared to USD 0.536624 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.43 compared to USD 1.66 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.43 compared to USD 1.66 a year ago.

Basic loss per share was USD 0.43 compared to USD 0.1 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was USD 0.43 compared to USD 0.1 a year ago.

