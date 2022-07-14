Senmiao Technology : Reports Fiscal 2022 Year-end Financial Results - Form 8-K 07/14/2022 | 04:14pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2022 Year-end Financial Results CHENGDU, China, July 14, 2022 -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Please note that the following financial results reflect the deconsolidation of the financial figures of Senmiao's former variable interest entities ("VIEs") Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sichuan Senmiao"), Sichuan Jinkailong Automobile Leasing Co., Ltd. ("Jinkailong") and Chengdu Youlu Technology Ltd. ("Youlu"), as of March 31, 2022. Jinkailong's and Youlu's business results have now been classified as discontinued operations but were previously classified under Automobile Transaction and Related Services. Fiscal 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights • Total revenues of $4.9 million from continuing operations, a 124.5% increase from $2.2 million in the prior fiscal year • From October 23, 2020, the date Senmiao launched its online ride-hailing platform, to March 31, 2022, approximately 20 million rides were completed through the platform (including orders completed on the platform operated by Senmiao and orders completed on partner platforms, such as Meituan) with fares paid by riders totaling $63.3 million. • Net loss from continuing operations of $5.6 million, compared to $7.5 million in the prior fiscal year Management Commentary Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, stated, "Despite ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic environment in China, we are pleased with the significant growth we have achieved in our automobile transaction and related service and online ride-hailing platform services businesses, which drove our impressive top line results for fiscal year 2022. With our equity investee company, we leased a total of over 2,300 vehicles in fiscal 2022, compared to 1,200 in fiscal 2021, which resulted in a 666% year-over-year increase in rental income. We believe our continuous efforts in shifting our business focus to these new lines of business have begun to exhibit remarkable results, and we are optimistic about their future growth potential, which will continue to fuel top line growth for Senmiao as we continue to explore new regional markets. As of March 31, 2022, our platform has helped facilitate approximately 17 million rides since launch, with an additional 3 million rides completed on our partners' platforms. Our ride-hailing services are now available in 20+ cities throughout China." Mr. Wen continued, "During fiscal year 2022, Senmiao strengthened our partnership base, establishing and expanding upon relationships with companies that possess a significant national presence and the resources to help us enter new local regions. This has enabled us to significantly grow our main businesses. We believe we are in a strong position to continue growing our online ride-hailing platform, which we anticipate will have a positive impact on our auto rental business as our replicable model of offering a flexible automobile rental option has been well received by our online ride-hailing drivers. With that in mind, Senmiao plans to provide a series of product solutions to increase the number of our automobiles for operating leases. We will remain focused on becoming a leading financing and servicing company and a significant player in the online ride-hailing market in China." Financial Review Revenues Total revenues from continuing operations were $4.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, a 124.5% increase from $2.2 million in the prior fiscal year. This increase was largely due to increased contributions from operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and online ride-hailing platform services. During the year ended March 31, 2022, Senmiao continued to shift its business focus to automobile rental options for ride-hailing drivers while developing its online ride-hailing platform services business. As a result, the automobile rental business generated operating lease revenues of $1.7 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.2 million in the prior fiscal year, due to a significant increase in the number of automobiles leased. The online ride-hailing platform services business generated revenues of $2.7 million, a 195.1% increase from $0.9 million in the prior fiscal year. Cost of Revenues Cost of revenues from continuing operations increased to $6.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, from $2.0 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to increased expenses related to costs of automobiles under operating leases and direct expense and technical service fees related to Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform. Gross Loss (Profit) Gross loss from continuing operations was $1.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, compared to gross profit from continuing operations of $0.2 million in the prior fiscal year, due to the significant increase in cost of revenues as a result of the rapid expansion of the Company's automobile leasing and online ride-hailing platform services businesses. Senmiao leased and sub-leased approximately 400 automobiles to online ride-haling drivers through its former VIE Jinkailong during the year ended March 31, 2022. Rental income of approximately $1.3 million from Jinkailong was eliminated in the consolidated financial statements while sub-leasing income from these automobiles of approximately $1.8 million was recorded in loss of discontinued operations. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses for continuing operations increased to $9.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.9 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to increased salary and employee benefit expenses as a result of hiring additional staff, increased office rental expense and charges, and increase in advertising and promotion expenses related to the online ride-hailing platform. Net Loss Net loss from continuing operations for the year ended March 31, 2022, was $5.6 million, compared to $7.5 million in the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to an $8.7 million increase in the fair value change of derivative liabilities related to warrants issued in the Company's previous offerings, offset by the increase in the loss from operations of $5.6 million. Loss per Share Loss per share for continuing operations was approximately $1.66 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 5.7 million, compared to approximately $1.65 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 3.9 million. On April 5, 2022, Senmiao announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on April 6, 2022. Weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock numbers noted herein were given retroactive effect to account for the 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Results from Discontinued Operations For the year ended March 31, 2022, results from discontinued operations (primarily from Senmiao's former VIE Jinkailong as noted above) and the gain from their deconsolidation are as follows: For the year ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 6,830,116 $ 3,978,847 Cost of revenues $ (5,183,806 ) $ (3,985,413 ) Gross profit (loss) $ 1,646,310 $ (6,566 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (4,139,800 ) $ (4,455,967 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes $ (2,747,209 ) $ (5,187,214 ) Net gain from deconsolidation of VIEs - discontinued operations $ 10,975,101 - Gain (loss) from discontinued operations $ 8,227,892 $ (5,187,214 ) Financial Position As of March 31, 2022, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 million, compared to $4.3 million as of March 31, 2021, for its continuing operations. Total stockholders' equity was $8.1 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $5.9 million as of March 31, 2021. Further information regarding Senmiao's results of operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, can be found in Senmiao's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. About Senmiao Technology Limited Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com . Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances. For more information, please contact: At the Company: Yiye Zhou Email: edom333@ihongsen.com Phone: +86 28 6155 4399 Investor Relations: The Equity Group Inc. In China Carolyne Sohn, Vice President Lucy Ma, Associate +1 415-568-2255 +86 10 5661 7012 csohn@equityny.com lma@equityny.com © 2022 Senmiao Technology Ltd. All rights reserved. SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares) March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash, and cash equivalents $ 1,185,221 $ 4,340,529 Accounts receivable, net, current portion 418,022 502,031 Inventories 286,488 127,933 Finance lease receivables, net, current portion 314,264 541,605 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net 2,713,208 2,660,083 Due from related parties 682,335 - Current assets - discontinued operations - 2,720,825 Total current assets 5,599,538 10,893,006 Property and equipment, net Property and equipment, net 5,658,773 3,251,331 Property and equipment, net - discontinued operations - 454,408 Total property and equipment, net 5,658,773 3,705,739 Other assets Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 109,621 233,751 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties 515,906 580,367 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 305,933 577,079 Intangible assets, net 959,551 968,131 Goodwill - 135,388 Accounts receivable, net, non-current 69 61,943 Finance lease receivables, net, non-current 92,980 473,472 Due from a related party, noncurrent 6,635,746 - Other assets - discontinued operations - 4,674,403 Total other assets 8,619,806 7,704,534 Total assets $ 19,878,117 $ 22,303,279 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY Current liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions $ 145,542 $ - Accounts payable 14,446 44,769 Advances from customers 120,629 110,173 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,444,367 2,873,227 Due to related parties and affiliates 11,682 82,909 Operating lease liabilities 50,177 109,813 Operating lease liabilities - related parties 330,781 243,726 Financing lease liabilities 304,557 358,135 Derivative liabilities 2,215,204 1,278,926 Current liabilities - discontinued operations 528,426 11,677,266 Total current liabilities 6,165,811 16,778,944 Other liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 47,910 95,886 Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties 226,896 341,549 Financing lease liabilities, non-current 1,376 218,944 Deferred tax liability 46,386 44,993 Other liabilities - discontinued operations - 2,250,393 Total other liabilities 322,568 2,951,765 SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares) March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Total liabilities $ 6,488,379 $ 19,730,709 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine Equity (redeemable) Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized; 5,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively), net of issuance costs of $118,344 820,799 - Stockholders' equity Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 6,186,783 and 4,978,073 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)* 630 498 Additional paid-in capital 42,803,033 40,759,807 Accumulated deficit (34,601,545 ) (34,064,921 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (109,454 ) (838,671 ) Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity 8,092,664 5,856,713 Non-controlling interests 4,476,276 (3,284,143 ) Total equity 12,568,939 2,572,570 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,878,117 $ 22,303,279 *Giving retroactive effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected on April 6, 2022 SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for share and per share amounts) For the Year Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 4,913,102 $ 2,188,840 Cost of revenues (6,511,031 ) (1,984,079 ) Gross profit (loss) (1,597,929 ) 204,761 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses (9,525,408 ) (5,905,579 ) Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery (235,279 ) (299,658 ) Impairments of inventories (60,398 ) - Impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill (142,974 ) (10,953 ) Total operating expenses (9,964,059 ) (6,216,190 ) Loss from operations (11,561,988 ) (6,011,429 ) Other income (expense) Other income (expense), net (107,444 ) 301,269 Interest expense (5,893 ) - Interest expense on finance leases (55,844 ) (46,518 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 6,951,482 (1,710,415 ) Issuance cost incurred for issuing series A convertible preferred stock (821,892 ) - Total other income (expense), net 5,960,409 (1,455,664 ) Loss before income taxes (5,601,579 ) (7,467,093 ) Income tax expense (4,566 ) (8,332 ) Net loss from continuing operations (5,606,145 ) (7,475,425 ) Discontinued operations: Loss from discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes (2,747,209 ) (5,187,214 ) Net gain from deconsolidation of VIEs - discontinued operations 10,975,101 - Gain (loss) from discontinued operations 8,227,892 (5,187,214 ) Net income (loss) 2,621,747 (12,662,639 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations (3,872,645 ) 970,019 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations 714,274 1,332,562 Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (536,624 ) $ (10,360,058 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,621,747 $ (12,662,639 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 64,470 (314,669 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 2,686,217 (12,977,308 ) Less: Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,142,520 (2,286,057 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to stockholders $ (456,303 ) $ (10,691,251 ) SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for share and per share amounts) For the Year Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Weighted average number of common stock Basic and diluted 5,726,997 3,943,089 Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted Continuing operations $ (1.66 ) $ (1.65 ) Discontinued operations $ 1.56 $ (0.98 ) SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares) For the Year Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,621,747 $ (12,662,639 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 8,227,892 (5,187,214 ) Net loss from continuing operations (5,606,145 ) (7,475,425 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 956,400 85,530 Stock based compensation expense 653,000 445,000 Issuance cost incurred for issuing series A convertible preferred stock 821,892 - Amortization of right-of-use assets 955,443 398,292 Amortization of intangible assets 160,831 107,765 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery 235,279 299,658 Impairments of inventories 60,398 - Impairments of long-lived assets 142,974 10,953 Gain on disposal of equipment - (425 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (6,951,482 ) 1,710,415 Change in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 4,456 162,828 Inventories (260,464 ) 172,626 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 28,254 (1,366,724 ) Finance lease receivables 634,103 348,919 Accounts payable (31,434 ) (6,067 ) Advances from customers 6,678 47,895 Income tax payable - (168 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (377,965 ) 2,123,010 Operating lease liabilities (240,051 ) (64,701 ) Operating lease liabilities - related parties (228,281 ) (195,519 ) Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (9,036,114 ) (3,196,138 ) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (123,167 ) (739,929 ) Net Cash used in Operating Activities (9,159,281 ) (3,936,067 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,223,992 ) (2,293,415 ) Purchases of intangible assets (141,730 ) (25,347 ) Cash released upon termination of a VIE (193 ) - Cash acquired from XXTX, net of cash paid to XXTX1 - 8,065 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (3,365,915 ) (2,310,697 ) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations (111,210 ) (200,165 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (3,477,125 ) (2,510,862 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in a registered direct offering 5,771,053 5,743,905 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in an underwritten public offering - 5,261,297 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock upon warrants exercised 22,015 683,046 Net proceeds from issuance of series A convertible preferred stock and warrants in a private placement offering 4,369,937 - Net proceeds from exercise of underwriters' over-allotment option - 837,000 Borrowings from a financial institution 183,390 - Loan to related parties - (101,142 ) 1 XXTX is the entity associated with Senmiao's Xixingtianxia ride-hailing platform. SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares) For the Year Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Repayments to related parties and affiliates (117,761 ) (37,445 ) Repayments of current borrowings from financial institutions (39,613 ) - Principal payments of finance lease liabilities (433,611 ) (2,230,765 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 9,755,410 10,155,896 Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations - 103,881 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 9,755,410 10,259,777 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (381,858 ) (208,800 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,262,854 ) 3,604,048 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 4,448,075 844,027 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 1,185,221 4,448,075 Less: Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations - (107,546 ) Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations, end of year $ 1,185,221 $ 4,340,529 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest expense $ 5,893 $ 45,764 Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities $ 273,555 $ 3,785,526 Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, related parties $ 181,620 $ - Recognition of other receivables from Jinkailong upon deconsolidation $ 7,298,208 - Acquisition of equipment through prepayment and financing lease $ - $ 941,263 Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities for issuance of common stock $ 7,932,341 $ 997,193 Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities to additional paid in capital upon warrants exercised $ 45,674 $ 1,771,213 Acquisition of XXTX with payables $ - $ 317,835 Acquisition of XXTX's minority interest with issuance of common stock $ 1,972,717 $ -

Original Document

Senmiao Technology Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 20:13:06 UTC.

