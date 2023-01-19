Sensata INSIGHTS' KP2 Modular Dashboard Camera for Fleets Wins 2022 Good Design Award

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that its Sensata INSIGHTS KP2 Modular Dashboard Camera has been recognized as a winner in the 2022 GOOD DESIGN® Awards.

The prestigious award comes from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. The global competition recognizes the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial designs. The KP2 was awarded in the Transportation category and was the only dashboard camera to win.

The KP2 dashcam is designed to increase safety for commercial fleet vehicles and is the first road-facing camera that can add a driver-facing camera with a 1” x 1” plug-in that snaps into the base unit. The unique modular design enables fleets to convert forward-facing dashcams into two-way units without purchasing new hardware or even rewiring the original installation, providing a flexible and cost-effective upgrade path for the first time.

The industry-first KP2 design solves two key problems in the market and makes it easy to add a driver facing camera to a road facing camera without an additional device/footprint on the windshield while also simplifying the addition or removal of a driver facing camera.

Fleets deploy video cameras to provide a visual record of risky driving behaviors and accidents for safety-related training, litigation, and insurance purposes. They typically begin with forward-facing dashcams that document what happens on the road, then later add driver-facing video capture to identify issues such as distraction, fatigue, and phone use and alert drivers in real-time to prevent accidents.

In the past, adding driver-facing functionality required purchasing standalone driver-facing dashcams or replacing the original units with new two-way devices. The 1” x 1” driver-facing module snaps onto the base with a click with no wiring changes, no added installation cost, and no need to remove a truck from service for hours for rewiring or new camera installation. No other camera offers these capabilities.

The KP2’s modular design enables fleets to upgrade without losing their original investment or incurring additional expenses for installation and rewiring. The ability to add driver-facing visibility with a snap-on module eliminates downtime required to install new devices in every truck, increasing fleet productivity. In addition, it simplifies the process of equipping fleet vehicles with the ability to identify risky behind-the-wheel behaviors that can be improved through coaching, help avert accidents through real-time alerts, and identify the root cause of accidents.

“The GOOD DESIGN award recognizes that KP2’s modular design meets an urgent market need not addressed by any other product,” remarks Michael Bloom, Head of Marketing for Sensata INSIGHTS. “Customer sales and adoption serves as further proof that we got it right with KP2’s value proposition.”

