Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sensata Technologies Holding plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ST   GB00BFMBMT84

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:55:04 2023-01-25 pm EST
46.05 USD   -1.15%
03:10pSensata Technologies Board Approves Q1 Dividend of $0.11 Per Share
BU
01/19Sensata INSIGHTS' KP2 Modular Dashboard Camera for Fleets Wins 2022 Good Design Award
BU
01/12Sensata Technologies to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January 31, 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensata Technologies Board Approves Q1 Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

01/25/2023 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for customers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.11 per share. The Company will pay this first quarter 2023 dividend on February 22, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
03:10pSensata Technologies Board Approves Q1 Dividend of $0.11 Per Share
BU
01/19Sensata INSIGHTS' KP2 Modular Dashboard Camera for Fleets Wins 2022 Good Design Award
BU
01/12Sensata Technologies to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January 31, 20..
BU
01/05Sensata Technologies Launches Sensata INSIGHTS Proprietary Platform that Provides End-t..
BU
2022Sensata Technologies Debuts as Number 23 in Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Compa..
BU
2022Sensata Technologies' Tire Mounted Sensor for Automotive and Tire OEMs Provides New Dat..
BU
2022Sensata Technologies’ Tire Mounted Sensor for Automotive and Tire OEMs Provides Ne..
CI
2022Jefferies Upgrades Sensata Technologies Holding to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
2022Insider Sell: Sensata Technologies Holding
MT
2022SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 014 M - -
Net income 2022 274 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 7 125 M 7 125 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 21 300
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 46,58 $
Average target price 53,94 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey John Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Vasington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Carleton Teich Chairman
George Verras Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Heppelmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC15.35%7 125
HEXAGON AB7.25%30 824
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.23%22 305
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED1.97%19 232
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.93%16 009
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED15.13%14 917