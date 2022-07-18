Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sensata Technologies Holding plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ST   GB00BFMBMT84

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
40.16 USD   -1.30%
05:34pSENSATA TECHNOLOGIES : Completes Acquisition of Dynapower - Form 8-K
PU
05:27pSENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04aSensata Technologies Develops Passive Inceptor for the Advanced Air Mobility Market
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensata Technologies : Completes Acquisition of Dynapower - Form 8-K

07/18/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sensata Technologies Completes Acquisition of Dynapower

SWINDON, United Kingdom, July 13, 2022-Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Dynapower Company LLC, a leading provider of energy storage and power conversion solutions from private equity firm Pfingsten Partners for $580 million in cash.

Dynapower provides energy storage and power conversion solutions including inverters, converters, rectifiers and custom transformers for renewable energy generation, green hydrogen production, electric vehicle charging stations, and microgrid applications, as well as industrial and defense applications. A broad product portfolio, strong track record in the field, and commitment to customers makes Dynapower a trusted global name in power conversion solutions.

"We are very pleased to bring Dynapower's leading energy storage and power conversion solutions into Sensata's portfolio through this acquisition," said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata Technologies. "Dynapower enables us to deliver highly engineered, mission-critical power conversion solutions to fast growing renewable energy storage, electric vehicle charging, industrial and defense customers and provide a foundational piece to accelerate our Electrification growth vector."

"My team and I are looking forward to joining Sensata and continuing to drive growth and innovation in the clean energy space as a part of an organization with Sensata's resources, reach, and commitment to engineering excellence," said Dynapower's CEO, Adam Knudsen.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn,Facebookand Twitter.

About Dynapower
Dynapower is a trusted leader in all types of power conversion and energy storage solutions. Dynapower's products energize and strengthen vital industries such as hydrogen production, e-mobility, energy storage, mining, metal finishing and defense, all while helping to shape a


shared vision of a clean energy future. With headquarters in South Burlington, Vermont, Dynapower designs, manufactures, and tests a wide range of power conversion solutions while providing an array of aftermarket services focused on continuous reliability and efficiency.

Since 1963, Dynapower's passion for meeting the toughest power conversion needs has grown alongside an ever-expanding global footprint. Dynapower collaborates with partners and clients to fiercely greet energy challenges, shift the way the world uses power, and advance the greater good of the planet. From government agencies and the military to research institutions and businesses of all sizes, Dynapower pushes the boundaries of science and innovation to get the job done. Learn more at www.dynapower.com.

###

Investor Contact:
Jacob Sayer
+1 (508) 236-1666
jsayer@sensata.com
Media Contact:
Alexia Taxiarchos
+1 (617) 259-8172
ataxiarchos@sensata.com

Disclaimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 21:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
05:34pSENSATA TECHNOLOGIES : Completes Acquisition of Dynapower - Form 8-K
PU
05:27pSENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Fin..
AQ
05:04aSensata Technologies Develops Passive Inceptor for the Advanced Air Mobility Market
BU
07/14JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Sensata Technologies Holding to $42 From $58, Ke..
MT
07/13Sensata Technologies Completes Acquisition of Dynapower for $580 Million
MT
07/13Sensata Technologies Completes Acquisition of Dynapower
BU
07/12SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC (NY : ST) completed the acquisition of Dynapower Corporat..
CI
07/07Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 26, 2022
BU
07/07RBC Cuts Price Target on Sensata Technologies to $59 From $61, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Rebound Late Friday, But Chipmakers Under Pressure
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 152 M - -
Net income 2022 363 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 6 385 M 6 385 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 40,69 $
Average target price 59,63 $
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey John Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Vasington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Carleton Teich Chairman
George Verras Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Heppelmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC-34.04%6 385
HEXAGON AB-23.81%28 150
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-23.56%20 956
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-12.56%17 895
GOERTEK INC.-41.85%15 693
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-49.98%15 634