Sensata Technologies was named a 2024 Automotive News PACE Award winner for its electromechanical fuse for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), the GigaFuse. The prestigious award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance.

Sensata’s GigaFuse addresses critical safety and energy management challenges, providing a crucial component that ensures the system protection and passenger safety in case of a BEV fault event. It solves protection issues from thermal fuses by eliminating the risk area. This is the first plug-and-play disconnect device that enhances architecture flexibility for OEMs. The fast-acting device is self-actuating and does not require external electronics or triggering. Additionally, the GigaFuse helps automotive manufacturers decrease development time to meet emissions targets.

Sensata earned the award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and a virtual site visit. The award program, now in its 29th year, recognizes auto suppliers for technical innovations in products or processes that have been embraced by a customer and achieved commercial production.

"We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition, which is a testament to the hard work, technical expertise, and dedication of our teams," says Karen Asadourian, VP, Vehicle Engineering at Sensata Technologies. “At Sensata, we continuously strive to push the boundaries of what is possible in automotive technology, shaping the future of the industry. We are grateful for this recognition and remain steadfast in our mission to help our customers and partners safely deliver a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world.”

To learn more about Sensata’s award-winning GigaFuse, visit https://www.sensata.com/products/gigavac-power-contactors-fuses/gigafuse.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 16 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

