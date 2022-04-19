Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sensata Technologies Holding plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ST   GB00BFMBMT84

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 09:32:11 am EDT
47.28 USD   +0.66%
09:18aSensata Technologies Launches Sensata IQ, an IIoT Platform for Plant Wide Asset Monitoring
BU
04/14SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES : 2022 Proxy
PU
04/07Sensata Technologies to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 26, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensata Technologies Launches Sensata IQ, an IIoT Platform for Plant Wide Asset Monitoring

04/19/2022 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced the new Sensata IQ platform that makes it easy to deploy asset health monitoring to prevent unplanned downtime within manufacturing environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005279/en/

Sensata Technologies’ new Sensata IQ platform makes it easy to deploy asset health monitoring to prevent unplanned downtime within manufacturing environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sensata Technologies’ new Sensata IQ platform makes it easy to deploy asset health monitoring to prevent unplanned downtime within manufacturing environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

Online asset monitoring systems have traditionally been expensive, complex, and required users to have deep domain expertise. As a result, many plants and factories end up monitoring only the most critical assets, leaving up to 85% of their plant floor unprotected and unmonitored.

Backed by Sensata’s decades of sensor experience, Sensata IQ delivers a cost effective, easy-to-install solution that enables factory managers and maintenance engineers to intuitively monitor all their assets from anywhere, including on a smartphone, PC, or tablet. The cloud-based platform uses artificial intelligence to process data from a broad portfolio of Sensata IoT devices and qualified third-party sensors to gain insights into the health of each asset.

With Sensata IQ, plant managers get reliable and easy-to understand alerts regarding their facility’s equipment health before assets fail, thereby reducing unplanned downtime and optimizing maintenance strategies to minimize labor and parts expenses.

“By leveraging Sensata’s deep sensor domain expertise along with AI technology, the Sensata IQ platform can reliably and accurately identify machine anomalies, characterize faults, and extend the working life of assets,” said Naoto Mizuta, Vice President of Industrial at Sensata Technologies. “We are working closely with customers and partners to develop scalable solutions that make it easier and more affordable to implement remote monitoring and predictive maintenance strategies beyond the critical assets in a plant.”

To learn more about Sensata's asset monitoring solutions for smart factories and buildings, visit www.sensata.com/iq.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
09:18aSensata Technologies Launches Sensata IQ, an IIoT Platform for Plant Wide Asset Monitor..
BU
04/14SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES : 2022 Proxy
PU
04/07Sensata Technologies to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 26, 2022
BU
04/07Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Sensata Technologies to $63 From $70, Reiterates Overw..
MT
03/22Goldman Sachs Lowers Sensata Technologies Holding's Price Target to $77 From $85, Maint..
MT
03/16Sensata Teams Up With NIRA Dynamics to Develop Tire Tread Depth Monitoring System
MT
03/16Sensata Technologies Announces Strategic Collaboration with NIRA Dynamics to Develop Ti..
BU
03/16Sensata Technologies Announces Strategic Collaboration with NIRA Dynamics to Develop Ti..
CI
03/10Sensata | Xirgo Partners with Ossia to Launch the Xirgo OTAC Tracker to Safely and Wire..
BU
03/10Sensata Technologies Holding plc Partners with Ossia Inc. to Launch the Xirgo OTAC Trac..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 197 M - -
Net income 2022 460 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 375 M 7 375 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 21 300
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Sensata Technologies Holding plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 46,97 $
Average target price 66,47 $
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey John Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Vasington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Carleton Teich Chairman
George Verras Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Heppelmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC-23.86%7 375
HEXAGON AB-7.76%37 227
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.42%24 498
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED10.17%22 716
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-33.76%20 822
GOERTEK INC.-38.82%17 375