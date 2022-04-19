Sensata Technologies Launches Sensata IQ, an IIoT Platform for Plant Wide Asset Monitoring

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced the new Sensata IQ platform that makes it easy to deploy asset health monitoring to prevent unplanned downtime within manufacturing environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005279/en/

Sensata Technologies’ new Sensata IQ platform makes it easy to deploy asset health monitoring to prevent unplanned downtime within manufacturing environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

Online asset monitoring systems have traditionally been expensive, complex, and required users to have deep domain expertise. As a result, many plants and factories end up monitoring only the most critical assets, leaving up to 85% of their plant floor unprotected and unmonitored.

Backed by Sensata’s decades of sensor experience, Sensata IQ delivers a cost effective, easy-to-install solution that enables factory managers and maintenance engineers to intuitively monitor all their assets from anywhere, including on a smartphone, PC, or tablet. The cloud-based platform uses artificial intelligence to process data from a broad portfolio of Sensata IoT devices and qualified third-party sensors to gain insights into the health of each asset.

With Sensata IQ, plant managers get reliable and easy-to understand alerts regarding their facility’s equipment health before assets fail, thereby reducing unplanned downtime and optimizing maintenance strategies to minimize labor and parts expenses.

“By leveraging Sensata’s deep sensor domain expertise along with AI technology, the Sensata IQ platform can reliably and accurately identify machine anomalies, characterize faults, and extend the working life of assets,” said Naoto Mizuta, Vice President of Industrial at Sensata Technologies. “We are working closely with customers and partners to develop scalable solutions that make it easier and more affordable to implement remote monitoring and predictive maintenance strategies beyond the critical assets in a plant.”

To learn more about Sensata's asset monitoring solutions for smart factories and buildings, visit www.sensata.com/iq.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005279/en/